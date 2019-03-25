Whether it's the history of jazz, baseball, the Vietnam War or Huey Long, Ken Burns has made long-form, multi-part documentaries chronicling the history of American art forms, pastimes and unique people.

Burns will appear at Tulane University's Lavin-Bernick Center for University Life to talk about his films and his career from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, in a conversation moderated by Tulane professor of history Walter Isaacson.

Gate crashers: the year in film Hollywood will always be at the center of any meaningful discussion about the year 2017, but not for the content of its movies. The spectacula…

Calling Burns "perhaps the greatest storyteller of our time,” Isaacson said in a statement, “His documentaries about the history of our country and the individuals who paved the way are unparalleled. Ken’s work has reshaped the way we look at history.”

A question-and-answer session with audience members will follow. The program is free and open to the public.