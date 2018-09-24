Sept. 28
Hell Fest
Gregory Plotkin (Get Out) directs the slasher flick about a serial killer on the loose in a horror-themed amusement park.
Night School
Tiffany Haddish is a GED teacher for dropout Kevin Hart in Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee’s back-to-school comedy.
Smallfoot
A Yeti community panics when a “smallfoot,” aka a human, is spotted near their village. Channing Tatum, James Corden and LeBron James provide voices for the animated feature from director Karey Kirkpatrick (Chicken Run).
Oct. 5
A Star is Born
Director and star Bradley Cooper (American Sniper, Silver Linings Playbook) is joined by Lady Gaga in the fourth big-screen version of A Star is Born, a love story about a fading country singer who falls for his on-the-rise protege. Musicians Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson play supporting roles.
Private Life
Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn are a couple struggling to have a child in director Tamara Jenkins’ (The Savages, Down and Out in Beverly Hills) dramedy.
Venom
Tom Hardy (The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road) stars as Venom, a dark and unsettling Marvel antihero. Michelle Williams co-stars.
Oct. 10
22 July
Director Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips, United 93) recreates the aftermath of Norway’s deadliest terrorist attack.
Oct. 12
Bad Times at the El Royale
Chris Hemsworth’s shirtless scene in the rain has created some advance buzz for Bad Times at the El Royale. He’s one of seven secretive strangers holed up in a seedy Lake Tahoe hotel. Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson and Jon Hamm co-star.
Beautiful Boy
Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) play father and son David and Nic Sheff in this story about a family’s struggles with addiction.
First Man
For his follow up to La La Land, director Damien Chazelle reunites with actor Ryan Gosling for a dramatization of NASA’s quest to land a man on the moon. Josh Singer (Spotlight) based the screenplay on the book by James R. Hansen.
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Halloween comes to life in the second film based on R.L. Stine’s children’s horror stories.
The Oath
Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish star as a couple whose Thanksgiving is shaken up when they refuse to sign a new national oath of patriotism and federal agents wind up in their living room.
The Old Man & the Gun
In what he said is his last movie, then retracted, Robert Redford plays a 70-year-old convict who escapes from San Quentin State Prison and goes on a robbery spree. Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tika Sumpter, Keith Carradine, Isiah Whitlock Jr., John David Washington and Tom Waits co-star.
Oct. 19
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Melissa McCarthy stars as Lee Israel, the best-selling biographer of Katharine Hepburn, Tallulah Bankhead, Estee Lauder and others, who turns to deception when sales of her books falter.
Halloween
Forty years after Laurie Strode’s terrifying first date with Michael Myers, she confronts the masked serial killer for their final meeting. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her career-launching role. Horror maestro John Carpenter composed the musical score.
The Hate U Give
After a police officer kills her best friend, Starr Carter is torn between two worlds — the poor black neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends. George Tillman Jr. directs Amandla Stenberg and Regina Hall.
Mid90s
Jonah Hill makes his directorial debut with a comedy about a troubled 13-year-old in mid-’90s Los Angeles.
Mowgli
Andy Serkis directs the remake of The Jungle Book story with voices by Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Serenity
A fisherman’s (Matthew McConaughey) ex-wife (Anne Hathaway) returns to ask him to murder her dangerous new husband.
Wildlife
Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal star in Paul Dano’s directorial debut about a woman in 1960s Montana whose husband abandons her and their son.
Oct. 26
Hunter Killer
An American submarine captain (Gerard Butler) searching the Arctic Ocean for a missing sub learns of a Russian coup and Navy SEALs are dispatched to rescue the abducted Russian president. Gary Oldman, Common and Linda Cardellini co-star.
Johnny English Strikes Again
Rowan Atkinson returns as Britain’s most incompetent secret agent when a cyberattack exposes every undercover agent in the United Kingdom.
Suspiria
In this remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 horror classic, Dakota Johnson plays an ambitious dancer at a Berlin dance academy led by Tilda Swinton.
Nov. 2
Bohemian Rhapsody
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) stars in the biopic about Freddie Mercury, the flamboyant lead singer of the operatic British rock group Queen.
Boy Erased
Lucas Hedges (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Lady Bird) plays the gay son of a Baptist minister. His parents give him an ultimatum: undergo conversion therapy or be disowned. Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe co-star.
Nobody’s Fool
Tyler Perry wrote and directed the story about wild child Tanya (Tiffany Haddish), who asks her conservative sister (Tika Sumpter) for help straightening out her life.
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, Clara (Mackenzie Foy) journeys into the mythical Four Realms, and Keira Knightley stars as the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Nov. 7
The Front Runner
In director Jason Reitman’s political satire, Hugh Jackman stars as U.S. Sen. Gary Hart, whose bid for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination was derailed by an extramarital affair. Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons and Alfred Molina co-star.
Nov. 9
The Grinch
Christmas-hater the Grinch returns in this animated adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas from the studio that produced the Despicable Me movies. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch.
The Girl in the Spider’s Web
Claire Foy (The Crown) stars as Lisbeth Salander, the tattoo-covered vigilante-hacker, in a film based on the first book not written by the Millennium series’ creator, the late Stieg Larsson.
Outlaw King
Chris Pine headlines this biopic about medieval Scottish revolutionary Robert the Bruce.
Overlord
The day before the D-Day invasion of Normandy, American paratroopers drop behind enemy lines for a special mission. In this horror-war movie hybrid, the Americans quickly realize more than military operations are afoot in a Nazi-occupied village.
Peterloo
Mike Leigh (Life is Sweet) directs this historical drama about the 1819 Peterloo Massacre, when British cavalry charged a crowd of 80,000 protesters seeking democratic reforms.
Nov. 16
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
In the second of five new Harry Potter adventures from J.K. Rowling, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and his former student Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) struggle to stop dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) from world domination.
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Tim Blake Nelson stars in Joel and Ethan Coen’s six-part Western anthology.
Instant Family
A childless couple played by Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne adopt three unruly siblings in this family comedy. Octavia Spencer, Tig Notaro and Margo Martindale co-star.
Widows
Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo star as four widows united by the debt incurred by their late husbands’ criminal deeds. Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya and Lukas Haas co-star. Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) directed and co-wrote the original screenplay with Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl).
Nov. 21
Creed II
Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) enters the boxing ring to fight Viktor Drago, son of the fighter who killed his father, Apollo Creed, in the Rocky series.
Green Book
Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali star in the dramedy based on the true story of a New York bouncer chauffeuring a black musician on a tour through the Deep South during the 1960s.
Ralph Breaks the Internet
In the sequel to Disney’s animated feature about a video gamer on a rampage, Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) breaks into the wider world of the internet.
Robin Hood
In another adaptation of the tale of an archer’s rebellion against the corrupt British crown, Robin (Taron Egerton) is assisted by a Moorish warrior (Jamie Foxx).
Second Act
Jennifer Lopez stars in the comedy as a woman mistaken for a high-powered financial consultant who is hired to close a business deal.
Dec. 7
Schindler’s List
On the 25th anniversary of its release, a restored version of Steven Spielberg’s Holocaust drama about Oskar Schindler’s efforts to save Jews from the Nazis gets a limited run.
The Silence
Stanley Tucci and Miranda Otto star in the horror film about a marauding species that hunts by sound, and a deaf girl (Kiernan Shipka) who tries to help her family survive.
Under the Silver Lake
In the noirish film, a man (Andrew Garfield) is drawn into a strange Los Angeles underworld after a young woman (Riley Keough) he met at his apartment complex’s pool goes missing.
Dec. 14
Mortal Engines
In a post-apocalyptic steampunk world, Tom (Robert Sheehan) is expelled from the only city he’s ever known into the barren world outside after getting caught up in a murder plot.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
In the computer-animated film, Spider-Man recruits and trains a Brooklyn teenager to succeed him.
Dec. 19
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns to help the grown children she once cared for, and Lin-Manuel Miranda stars as streetlamp lighter Jack in the musical fantasy.
Dec. 21
Alita: Battle Angel
Based on Yukito Kishiro’s Japanese manga saga Gunnm, Alita (Rosa Salazar) is a cyborg hero in the cyberpunk action thriller.
Aquaman
Jason Momoa stars as the superhero battling to save Atlantis in the underwater realm of the DC Comics universe.
Bumblebee
In this Transformers prequel focused on the titular character, Bumblebee hides in a junkyard where he befriends Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) and the two evade a government agency known as Sector 7.
Holmes and Watson
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star as Sherlock Homes and his sidekick John Watson in this mystery-comedy.
Dec. 25
On the Basis of Sex
Felicity Jones stars in the biopic of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.