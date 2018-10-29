In the Marigny Opera Ballet’s new original work “Follies of 1915,” Violet can’t get a job cooking or cleaning at the fashionable Cafe Allegro, and she’s turned down for a dancing job. But when she returns dressed as a man, sporting a jacket and a fake mustache, she’s hired on the spot. It’s not exactly breaking a glass ceiling, but she becomes the most popular gigolo among the dance hall’s clientele of wealthy matrons.
The contemporary ballet’s premiere opens Marigny Opera Ballet’s fifth season. It’s the company’s first comedy.
“Our first [original] full-length was ‘Orfeo,’ which is very sad,” says company founder Dave Hurlbert. “The heroine dies on her wedding day and then she goes to the underworld. Orfeo tries to save her and fails, and she’s lost forever. The next year, we did ‘Giselle Deslondes,’ based on (the classic ballet) ‘Giselle.’ The heroine goes crazy and dies at the end of Act 1. She comes back as a haunted spirit in Act 2, and then is lost for all eternity. This is going to be our fourth (full-length ballet), and I really didn’t want to have a young woman dying at the end of Act 1 again.”
Ballet is dominated by tragedy, and there are only a handful of comedies. To develop a comedy, Hurlbert consulted with veteran local actor and director Ricky Graham, who suggested looking at works by Shakespeare. They settled on the comedy “Twelfth Night” and used it as the inspiration for “Follies.” In “Twelfth Night,” a twin brother and sister are separated in a shipwreck and disguise their identities when they emerge in an unfamiliar city, each certain their sibling did not survive.
“Follies” is set in 1915, when dance crazes swept the United States. Dance halls opened as people learned to foxtrot, tango and waltz. The Marigny Opera Ballet enlisted the New Leviathan Oriental Foxtrot Orchestra to provide live music at performances, and it draws on music of the era. Most of “Follies” is set in New Orleans, and in Act 1, twin siblings Violet (Lauren Guynes) and Vincent (Aaron Wiggins) fall off the deck of a ship during a storm, and both make their way to New Orleans.
Marigny Opera Ballet company member Kellis McSparrin-Oldenburg choreographed the work, incorporating ballet, jazz and modern movement as well as social dances from the early 1900s. She’s choreographed two short pieces for the company and she has a background in musical theater, including directing productions of “Wicked” and “The Music Man” and performing in “Little Shop of Horrors.” “Follies” required her both to find ways to tell the story and give the comedy appropriate choreography.
“With comedy, timing is everything,” McSparrin-Oldenburg says. “The humor is in the story.”
Her choreography works with the upbeat music, and she tells the story and brings out the humor with the help of some pantomiming and reactions from dancers on stage.
A week after the premiere of “Follies,” the company’s dancers perform in the New Orleans Opera Association’s production of Rameau’s “Pygmalion” at Le Petit Theatre (Nov. 8-11). Rameau’s piece was created as part opera, part ballet. The production continues a relationship between the two organizations. Marigny Opera Ballet dancers performed in the opera association’s production of Terence Blanchard’s jazz opera “Champion” in March.