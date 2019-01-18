Diana Ross is coming to Jazz Fest.

The singer — who had countless hits as with the Supremes and 18 Number One singles on her own — will be making her debut at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Sat. May 4.

She headlined the 2017 Essence Festival at the Superdome.

Ross was not among the acts announced Tuesday by Jazz Fest officials, but her addition instantly adds a major new headliner to the festival's second weekend (and takes away some of the sting, perhaps, of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band's cancellation for the same day).

It's not clear on which stage Ross will be appearing; her stardom would seem to indicate the Acura Stage, Jazz Fest's largest, but the day is full of other heavy-hitting acts, including Dave Matthews Band, Pitbull, Aaron Neville, Galactic and Tank and the Bangas.

Tickets to the 50th anniversary Jazz Fest are on sale now at www.nojazzfest.com and www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800) 745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Smoothie King Center Box Office.