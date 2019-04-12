After Sneaky Pickle suffered heavy damage from a fire at its St. Claude Avenue location, its owners are launching a series of pop-ups to raise money to rebuild.
The vegetarian- and vegan-friendly restaurant closed last month when a fire burned a large portion of the back of the building.
Lower Garden District whisky bar Barrel Proof hosts several Sneaky Pickle pop-ups on Sunday evenings starting April 14. There also will be events April 21 and 28 featuring Sneaky Pickle classics such as vegan macaroni and cheese, bok choy and tempeh reubens, among other dishes.
Sneaky Pickle will host a silent auction, raffle and ’80s-themed fundraising party at Capulet April 26 a pop-up at Parleaux Beer Lab in the Bywater April 27.
“We’ve been super fortunate to have a lot of people reach out to us and offer up their spots and their hospitality,” said Alexis Tabor, whose brother, Ben Tabor, owns the restaurant. “People have been so willing to give even when we really had nothing to offer them in return.”
Tabor said the team doesn't know when the St. Claude Avenue restaurant will reopen, but it likely will remain closed for the rest April.