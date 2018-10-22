Lizzo

3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Altar Stage

It took radioactive levels of positivity to blast something like “Good As Hell” into the world in 2016, and again to double down with that year’s “Coconut Oil,” Lizzo’s major label debut EP, made seemingly for soundtracking confident hair flips. The Minneapolis hip-hop and R&B artist finds a reason to celebrate even in her low points, whether that’s losing a phone at the club (at least her “hair ain’t a don’t, it’s a do” on “Phone”) or working through a rough patch with a partner (“We got different stories, we under one roof / So when it spring a leak, we both got work to do” on the title track). This year, she appears on “Karaoke” from Big Freedia’s EP “3rd Ward Bounce” to out-Freedia the Queen Diva when it comes to belting out self-love koans. — ALEX WOODWARD

Big Thief

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

South Course Stage

On 2017’s “Capacity” (Saddle Creek), Big Thief’s second full-length album, the band’s affecting, spare songs tremble under the tension built with its minimal rock ’n’ roll palette and powerfully vulnerable storytelling.

There’s a haunting quality to the recordings, as if they’ve been alone for years and dusted off only when they’re most needed. The album, which landed on several year-end Best Of lists, appropriately was recorded during a snowstorm in upstate New York, with carefully placed, reverb-dense, treble-rich riffs, an occasional percussive boom, and intimate fingerpickings acting as kindling to warm the bones of each song, leaving plenty of space in which to feel the cold.

Adrianne Lenker’s spidery vocals barely breach a whisper, singing first-person narratives about second-hand tales to invisible listeners, or replaying the past and its consequences in her head out loud. “Capacity” could easily fit alongside Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska” in a folk song pantheon, but Lenker’s nakedly personal songwriting transforms Big Thief into a much heavier vessel to carry her soul.

A brief crash of slide guitars and drums opens room for a groove on “Shark Smile,” in which Lenker tells us the fates of lovers in a car crash. On “Mythological Beauty,” Lenker holds a conversation with her mother, revisiting her childhood through the lens of young parents. “You’re all caught up inside,” she repeats in its fade-out coda, sung as herself and as her mother. “But you know the way.” — ALEX WOODWARD

Janelle Monae

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday

Altar Stage

Janelle Monáe has plenty to keep her busy. The award-winning singer-rapper-songwriter, actress, model, activist and label executive is touring behind her third LP, “Dirty Computer,” after five years spent pursuing her other interests.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published the day before “Dirty Computer” was released in April, Monáe came out as pansexual. While that might not have been the year’s most shocking headline, it was an important milestone in Monáe’s personal and artistic development.

For the past decade, she’s remained masked as the cyborg persona she adopted on her first two records, “The Arch-Android” (2010) and “The Electric Lady” (2013). The sci-fi imagery made for some interesting album artwork, but it always felt gimmicky on wax. Through those years, Monáe’s best songs were ones like “PrimeTime,” on which she abandoned the robot shtick and sang from the heart. “Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women, I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf—ker,” she told Rolling Stone.

Free is exactly how she sounds on “Dirty Computer,” untethered by sexual taboos or album concepts. Each track is its own entity, but played in sequence, they become a long-form ode to personal, sexual and political liberation.

Monáe’s live shows always have been powerful spectacles, but on this tour, she’s stepped up her game. At Austin City Limits earlier this month, her set featured multiple costume changes, a troupe of highly choreographed dancers, a live band featuring more than one keytar and background visuals that managed to mesmerize in the middle of the afternoon. At 32, Monáe has entered a new chapter of empowerment. Watching it unfold onstage should be an uplifting experience. — RAPHAEL HELFAND

Ty Dolla $ign

8:45 p.m.-9:45 p.m. Saturday

South Course Stage

Los Angeles-born Tyrone William Griffin Jr., better known as Ty Dolla $ign, is the son of Tyrone Griffin, a later member of the funk band Lakeside, whose R&B hit “Fantastic Voyage” climbed the charts in 1980. Ty’s upbringing, surrounded by the instruments and funk and R&B stars of the era, shaped his aspiration to become an entertainer himself. But it was in singing that Ty found his first and strongest foothold in the industry, appearing on YG’s massive pop-sing-song rap hit, “Toot It and Boot It.” Ty set out to change the trajectory of the sound of the 2010s and succeeded. From 2014 on, he became widely known for his constant presence as an R&B-singing featured artist on other musicians’ singles across an array of genres, including 2 Chainz’s “Lil Baby,” Nick Jonas’ “Bacon,” Wizkid’s “One For Me” and more. Alongside his feature work, his mixtape releases have been consistent and interesting. His “Beach House” EP spawned one of his biggest hits to date (“Or Nah”) and also included the insanely catchy single “Paranoid.” While his first solo album, “Free TC,” failed to gain a foothold with audiences, his 2017 solo album “Beach House 3” (Atlantic Records) delivered a string of hits including “Love U Better,” “So Am I” and “Pineapple,” the latter of which featured, among other things, Gucci Mane and a dancing pineapple. “Beach House 3” also included a long list of heavy hitters such as Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Damian Marley, with production by Mike Will Made It and long-time collaborator DJ Mustard, among others. One thing that distinguishes Ty Dolla $ign from many in his generation is his deep and abiding love for R&B and R&B history. — HOLLY HOBBS

Childish Gambino

9:45 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday

Altar Stage

This show almost didn’t make it. (Maybe it won’t.) After a foot injury on his current “This Is America” tour, Donald Glover — aka Childish Gambino, his shapeshifting musical alter ego — cut a gig short, then announced the remainder of the tour would be postponed, briefly leaving fans hanging on the “which ones” and “until when” parts until the following day. He canceled his appearance at Austin City Limits and moved the rest of the dates to December. But right in the middle of his schedule, untouched, was his Voodoo Fest show, which will continue as planned.

Voodoo without Childish Gambino would’ve been a huge blow to both the festival (he’s arguably the biggest draw of the weekend) and to his fans. Glover said he anticipates this tour will be his last, as Childish at least. The tour follows a triumphant streak of career-best work from the artist, who followed his versatile, well-received hip-hop albums “Camp” and “Because the Internet” with psychedelic neo-soul and captivating R&B on 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!,” making the case for Donald Glover as a chameleon-like renaissance man, from silk-lined instant-classic “Redbone” to his masterful showrunning of the genre-evasive TV series “Atlanta.”

In 2018, he released “This Is America,” a zeitgeist-capturing trap and R&B single complete with an arresting one-take music video, pulling together vignettes inspired by police killings of unarmed black men, Jim Crow, the 2015 Charleston, South Carolina church shooting and a host of modern American violence into a “mother!”-esque reflection of ourselves. His antidote followed in a pack of summertime singles (appropriately titled “Summer Pack”), with gorgeous, humid earworms “Feels Like Summer” and “Summertime” — deceptively simple songs that confound anyone looking for a definitive version of Glover, or Childish, and reflecting instead an artist that’s keeping us looking to the future. We just hope he can make it there too. — ALEX WOODWARD