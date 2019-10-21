Mattiel
2:30 p.m. Saturday / Wisner Stage
From R.E.M. to Deerhunter — with cult favorites like Pylon in between — Georgia has a lineage of genre-blending alt rock. The most interesting current tradition bearer may be Mattiel (pronounced maa-teel), the eponymous band led by singer Mattiel Brown.
The band literally shares some DNA with fellow Atlanta rockers the Black Lips; guitarist Jonah Swilley’s older brother is a longtime member of those Southern punk rock provocateurs. So it makes sense that some of that sonic sensibility would seep into Mattiel, too. On tracks like “Bye Bye” from Mattiel’s debut or “Blisters” from the band’s latest album, “Satis Factory,” tempos creep upward as some Americana finger-picking, rollicking piano and shoutable choruses keep pace with a pulsing drum beat.
Mattiel has more in store for listeners. The band leans into ’60s-era rock (Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Mamas and the Papas) with walking bass lines and familiar bluesy chords on songs like “Rescue You.” And there’s French lyrics in “Je Ne Me Connais Pas,” but it resembles early aughts indie rock from bands like The White Stripes or Franz Ferdinand.
“I grew up watching all those guys [in the Black Lips] play, and I come from that wheelhouse for performance,” Swilley says. “But Mattiel’s singing style is unique — I can’t really pinpoint it, she does her own thing in a cool way. She’s has a lot of energy.”
The band’s comfort slipping between styles stems from Brown, whose voice instantly commands attention through its power and versatility. She can sound Nico-esque at one moment like on the Velvet Underground-y “Keep the Change,” wail with the best of them on rock balladlike “Millionaire” and “Athlete,” or lean into deep speak-singing post-punk on the biting “Food For Thought” (with its chorus of “What’s food for thought when all you’ve got is something to regurgitate?”). All of that happens within a few tracks on “Satis Factory.” It may be Mattiel’s second full-length album (following 2017’s self-titled debut), but it shows the group has grown quickly — evolving its initial sound without abandoning the more traditional soul and blues core that first landed it on critics’ and fans’ radar.
“For the first record, we were going for a stripped-down kind of [Quentin] Tarantino sound,” Swilley says. “On this record, we used a full drum kit, added new instruments and pulled from influences we hadn’t on the first record, like The Clash or Velvet Underground, stuff we hadn’t explored. I think we strayed away from the soul, the kind of thing we did on the self-titled record, and made a more advanced version of our sound.”
The members met barely two years before the release of “Mattiel,” but Brown, Swilley and the group have since opened for Jack White on tour, toured Europe and landed a spot on the BBC’s “Later… With Jools Holland.” Swilley says the band’s growth feels obvious whenever it takes the stage, with fans ready to shout even the newest lyrics back at the band. “When touring the first record, we were trying to prove ourselves from a live standpoint and prove the songs we were playing,” he says. “Now it’s an experience we’re having with the audience. Most of the time they’re familiar with the new tunes as well, especially overseas.”
After going from playing in bars around Atlanta to festival stages in Barcelona within six months of the first record’s release, Swilley calls the Mattiel experience “dreamlike.” But as Voodoo Festival attendees likely will see, Mattiel works on a different wavelength than a lot of its peers.
“Being in this group and seeing how well it’s done in a short amount of time is crazy,” Swilley says. “When I met Mattiel, I knew she had something special. She was new to the songwriting process and just breaking into her artistry as a musician, but she was already really skilled as a vocalist and lyricist. I was blown away by her ability to write a song with us as quickly as she could. At that point I knew it was a different experience.”