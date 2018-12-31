Jan. 5-6

“Rock of Ages”

A woman falls for a rock star in the Broadway musical set in Hollywood during the era of glam and hair metal.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Jan. 8-13

“Les Miserables”

In the touring production of the Broadway hit, a peasant released from jail stirs an uprising in France during the politically tumultuous early 19th century.

Saenger Theatre

Jan. 9-Feb. 3

“The Wolves”

Sarah DeLappe’s drama features nine young women on a soccer team who reveal their personal lives as they compete.

Southern Rep Theatre

Jan. 11-12

“Liverpool Legends”

The show features Beatles lookalikes performing songs from the band’s career.

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Jan. 11-Feb. 16

“The Color Purple”

The musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel follows the life of Celie, who grows up in the South and overcomes hardship.

Cutting Edge Theatre

Jan. 11-27

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Adolescents spill their funny personal stories while competing in a spelling bee.

Slidell Little Theatre

Jan. 11-27

“Greater Tuna”

Sean Patterson and Gary Rucker star in multiple roles as citizens of Tuna, Texas, the state’s third smallest town.

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts

Jan. 12-27

“Inherit the Wind”

A Tennessee school teacher is put on trial for teaching evolution instead of creationism.

30 by Ninety Theatre

Jan. 16

“Stockholm Syndrome”

The NOLA Project presents Adam Skymkowicz’s immersive musical comedy set in a restaurant.

The Little Gem Saloon

Jan. 18-Feb. 3

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”

Monty Navarro is born eighth in line to a noble title, and he tries to get closer to the front of the line in this comedy.

Le Petit Theatre

Jan. 18-Feb. 3

“Next to Normal”

A woman struggles with mental illness and its effect on her family in the rock musical.

Playmakers

Jan. 18-Feb. 17

“Shear Madness”

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the whodunit about a murder above a hair salon.

Westwego Performing Arts Theatre

Jan. 31

Jessie Mueller

Singer and actress Jessie Mueller (“Carousel”) is accompanied by Seth Rudetsky in the Broadway at NOCCA series.

New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA)

Jan. 31-Feb. 2

“Landscape with Figures”

Andrew Ondrejcak’s performance piece incorporates theater, dance, painting, literature and installation art to explore relationships between 20 strangers.

Contemporary Arts Center

Feb. 5-10

“The Book of Mormon”

An odd couple of Mormon missionaries try to help an African community besieged by warlords and natural disasters in the musical from the creators of “South Park.”

Saenger Theatre

Feb. 8 & 10

Mozart’s “Abduction from the Seraglio”

The New Orleans Opera Association presents Mozart’s opera about a Spanish nobleman who tries to rescue his bride-to-be from pirates.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Feb. 8-24

“Dreamgirls”

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical about a girl group trying to top the charts.

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Feb. 12-13

“The Wizard of Oz”

The musical production is an homage to the 1939 film version starring Judy Garland as the girl whisked away from her home in Kansas to the magical world of Oz.

Saenger Theatre

Feb. 22-March 10

“Proof”

A woman who has cared for her father, a famous mathematician, must deal with her sister after his death.

Slidell Little Theatre

Feb. 26

“Welcome to Night Vale”

The serialized podcast about a town beset with supernatural disasters, mysterious happenings and conspiracies presents a live show and taping.

Civic Theatre

March 9-24

“The Unexpected Guest”

In Agatha Christie’s mystery, a woman caught with a gun near her husband’s dead body claims she did not kill him.

30 by Ninety Theatre

March 12-31

“Hamilton”

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton and the nation’s founders features rap battles and more.

Saenger Theatre

March 15

“Baby Doll”

The dark comedy is based on Tennessee Williams’ one-act play “27 Wagons Full of Cotton.”

Le Petit Theatre

March 15-31

“Into the Woods”

The Stephen Sondheim musical features the intertwined stories of characters from popular fairy tales.

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts

March 19

“American Girl Live”

Girls at summer camp celebrate friendship in the musical.

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

March 21-April 13

“Barbecue”

The Radical Buffoon(s) presents Robert O’Hara’s drama about siblings from parallel white and black families trying to sort out family issues.

The Fortress of Lushington

March 27-April 13

“Suddenly Last Summer”

Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans presents the drama set in the Garden District about a woman and her mother-in-law battling after the death of their beloved Sebastian.

Location TBA

March 27-April 14

“Azul”

When her Cuban-born mother dies, Zelia explores her ties to family in Cuba and struggles with her identity in Christina Quintana’s drama.

Southern Rep Theatre

March 29

Jeremy Jordan

The singer and actor (“Newsies”) is accompanied by Seth Rudetsky in the Broadway at NOCCA series.

NOCCA

March 29-31

“KindHumanKind”

Musician Aurora Nealand’s performance piece reflects on modern life, technology, love, mental health and more.

Contemporary Arts Center

April 5-14

“South Pacific”

Intercultural love blossoms in the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, presented by Jefferson Performing Arts Society.

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

April 12-14

“Cinderella”

The touring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s version of the fairy tale comes to New Orleans.

Saenger Theatre

April 26-May 12

“Sister Act”

A singer who witnesses a murder tries to hide in a convent.

Slidell Little Theatre

April 27-May 12

“The Great Big Doorstep”

In the comedy set during the Depression, a Cajun family dreams of owning a grand plantation.

30 by Ninety Theatre

May 3-19

“Me and My Girl”

A commoner turns out to be a British nobleman and tries to learn to be sophisticated.

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts

May 8-26

“Flowers for Halie”

Troi Bechet wrote and stars in the drama about gospel singer Mahalia Jackson.

Southern Rep Theatre

May 8-26

“The Henchman: A Shakespeare Story”

The NOLA Project presents Michael Aaron Santos’ drama about a character from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden

May 10-26

“The Pianist of Willesden Lane”

Mona Golabeck performs classical music while recounting her mother’s experience escaping the Nazis.

Le Petit Theatre

May 24-June 9

“How to Kill a Diva — The Musical”

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical about an aging diva at a failing opera house.

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Dance

Jan. 17-21

Marigny Opera Ballet

The company presents a trio of new works: “Pierrot Lunaire,” “Querelle” and “Gottschalk Suite.”

Marigny Opera House

Jan. 18-19

“Make Believe”

Cuban-American dancer Rosie Herrera presents an immersive piece invoking religious iconography.

Contemporary Arts Center

Jan. 26

50th Anniversary Evening of Stars

New Orleans Ballet Association presents a roster of renowned dancers performing ballet, ballroom and more.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

February (date TBA)

Contemporary Program

New Orleans Ballet Theatre presents a program of contemporary dance.

Le Petit Theatre

Feb. 19

“Dancing with the Stars”

Stars of the TV dance competition perform ballroom, jazz, hip-hop and modern dances.

Saenger Theatre

March 22-23

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) presents the renowned company for two different programs, including Alvin Ailey’s landmark work “Revelations” on March 22.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

April 5-6

Bodytraffic

NOBA and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts present a program of short works by the Los Angeles-based contemporary dance company.

NOCCA

April 5-7

“Halfway to Dawn: David Rousseve/REALITY”

David Rousseve writes, directs and choreographs the work for dance company REALITY.

Contemporary Arts Center

May (date TBA)

“Cinderella”

New Orleans Ballet Theatre presents the ballet.

Orpheum Theater

May 17-19

“Coppelia”

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the comedic ballet about an inventor who creates a life-size doll.

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Opera

April 4-7

"The Blind"

The New Orleans Opera Association (NOOA) and Marigny Opera House present an immersive production of Lera Auerbach’s a capella opera about a group of stranded blind patients.

Marigny Opera House

April 26 & 28

“Rigoletto”

NOOA presents Verdi’s classic about a duke who abuses his power and his servant who tries to protect his daughter from the duke.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts