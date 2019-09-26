Amanda Lepore is a model, singer and performance artist based in New York. She's used body-modification and numerous surgeries to amplify her persona and she has performed with and made cameos in videos by artists from Elton John to Cyndi Lauper, as well as in her own work.
Lepore makes her local performing debut headlining a Blunderland variety show at One Eyed Jacks Saturday, Sept. 28. Blunderland is an edgier collection of new burlesque, performance art, circus and queer scenes, curated by Trixie Minx and Eric Schmalenberger and fellow performers from New Orleans and New York. The show features Minx, Schmalenerger, New York burlesque and circus arts performers Elena Delgado, duo Faux Pas le Fae and Aurora North, New Orleans drag performer Vinsantos, local drag and burlesque performer Apostrophe, and others.
There are shows at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tickets $25-$40.