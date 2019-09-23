Fear not, New Orleans: The Acro-Cats are returning to AllWays Lounge and Theatre for their annual holiday residency.

The nation's premier (only?) cat circus, led by Samantha Martin, will be performing their antics Dec. 3 through 23.

In a Gambit cover story last year, Martin said she spends three-quarters of the year traveling with her feline troupe, members of which have been taught to walk a tightrope, run obstacle courses, jump through hoops and other tricks. (Or not, depending on their mood; they're cats.)

"People don't know you can train cats, because they're depicted as untrainable creatures, so people don't even think about it," Martin said. "They're just like, you just put down the bowl of food and supply a litter box, job done. And that's one of the problems. So one of our missions is to educate and inspire people to work with their own cat.”

Though the Acro-Cats have been a New Orleans favorite for a while, their fame has grown over the last few years, culminating in an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (where a lot of things went wrong, or right, depending on your point of view):

Previous iterations of the Acro-Cats have included guest stars like a hedgehog, several rats and a chicken named Cluck Norris. Due to the season, previous AllWays shows have contained seasonal entertainment and been billed as "The Acro-Cats in a Very Meow-y Christmas."

In a 2013 review of the show, Gambit wrote, "Cats jumped through hoops. A cat pushed a miniature shopping cart. Another cat grabbed a rope, unfurling a large APPLAUSE sign. Several cats got bored doing their tricks and wandered out into the audience."

Tickets are not yet on sale; check the Acro-Cats site for more details.