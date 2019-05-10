There’s always plenty of reasons to visit one of the area's craft breweries, but during next week’s American Craft Beer week (May 13-19) a couple of spots in New Orleans and across the lake are hosting events in honor of Louisiana’s local brews.
Urban South has a Paradise Park summer kick-off party at Maple Street bar Bruno’s Tavern, Abita hosts a series of events featuring food pairings, beer seminars and trivia nights, and The Avenue Pub has a lineup of special beers in addition to throwing a two-night dinner series pairing brews with a full French menu.
Here are some local beer festivities:
Urban South Brewery (1645 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-267-4852)
May 13 – Paradise Park summer kick-off party at Bruno’s Tavern (7538 Maple St.) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
May 14 – Pint Night at The Barley Oak (2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, 985-727-7420) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Avenue Pub (1732 St. Charles Ave., 504-586-9243)
Several special brews will be tapped for American Craft Beer Week, including Southern Prohibition Brewing’s Mother Boy, a Berliner Weisse-style beer; Port Orleans Brewing Company’s Strawberry Swirl Milkshake IPA; and Parish Brewing Co.'s Pinot Noir and Black currant SIPS, among others.
May 15 – A pairing of NOLA Brewing’s new Oh No! We Shuck Again! oyster stout with raw oysters from Two Girls One Shuck is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For $13, guests get a 10-ounce beer and two oysters.
May 18-19 – Local speciality brews will be paired with French food from chef Octavio Ycaza. Dishes include a Calvados- and foie gras-infused country-style pork pate with cornichon relish, Dijon mustard, spicy pickled cherries and baguette chips paired with Great Raft Brewing’s Farmhouse Slang; steamed mussels with passion fruit and scallion beurre blanc, cilantro pistou and grilled country bread paired with Tin Roof’ Brewing Co.'s Voodoo Pale ale or Port Orleans Dynamic Duo double IPA; and a savory crepe with roasted merguez sausage, arugula, cucumber and mint yogurt and bruleed grapefruit paired with Gnarly Barley’s Forest of Feelings IPA.
All of the pairings are available 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. both days, and food and beers can be purchased separately.
Abita Brewing Company Tap Room (166 Barbee Road, Covington, 985-893-3143) Some Abita tap room events require tickets. Visit the website for information.
May 13 – Pint Night is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests get an Abita pint glass with each purchase of a beer.
May 14 – The brewery hosts Beer 101, a primer on the brewing process with a private tour of the brewery. The session begins at 7 p.m. Admission $10.
May 15 – At Brushes and Brews, patrons drink and paint under the guidance of an instructor from Painted with a Twist. The event is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
May 16 – Craft Beer Trivia from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
May 17 – Brewed for Food features beer and food pairings from Kitchen Creations to Go. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.