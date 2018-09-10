The Music Box Village opens for fall with two days of free offerings.
A new musical “house,” or interactive sound-making installation, created by artist Rontherin Ratliff sound designer Steven W. Richardson, will be unveiled. There are free tours and food vendors 24 Carrot Gardens NOLA, 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy and Big Boyz BBQ will be on hand. DJ Brice Nice plays soul, funk, disco and garage rock for a dance party from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, Music Box Village hosts art workshops from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there’s food from Beets N’ Thyme.
The Music Box Village was created in a lot on Piety Street in 2011 as a project in art, architecture and sound installations. It moved into its permanent home adjacent to a former industrial fabrication space on North Rampart Street in fall 2016. Its founding organization, New Orleans Airlift, has a new mobile plant design studio called Fait NOLA. It will be on site Saturday.
Opening weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Music Box Village, 4557 N. Rampart St.; www.musicboxvillage.com.