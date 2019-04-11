The NOLA Crawfish Festival, the mudbug and music series at Central City BBQ between the two weekends of Jazz Fest, announced its 2019 lineup.
The series takes place at Central City BBQ's backyard at 1201 S. Rampart St. April 29-May 1.
Music is from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and there are crawfish-themed events. On April 30, the festival holds its first crawfish-eating competition. On May 1, the third annual NCF Crawfish Cookoff offers local boilmasters the chance to compete for the title of best crawfish. A team of judges will pick from 20 two-person teams in categories for taste, texture, spice level and fixings. The competition is still accepting applicants.
The music lineup for Monday, April 29 includes Neville Jacobs, Soul Brass Band and NOLA Crawfish Fest All-Stars featuring George Porter Jr., Dave Malone, Billy Iuso and Terrane Higgins.
Tuesday, April 30 features Eric Krasno & Friends, the Mike Dillon Band and Theory of Funk.
Wednesday, May 1 brings Papa Mali with Alvin “Youngblood” Hart, Samantha Fish, Jonathan Long and Anders Osborne.
Single-day general admission tickets start at $40 and $50 tickets include a single two to three-pound serving of crawfish. Three-day passes and VIP packages are available. For information and tickets, visit the website here.