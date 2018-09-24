Family
Oct. 19-21
PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue
Pups Chase, Marshall and Skye race to the rescue when Mayor Goodway goes missing.
UNO Lakefront Arena
Oct. 7
Halloween Spooktacular
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra performs spooky music including Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird. Costumes encouraged.
Loyola University, Roussel Hall
Dec. 6
Peppa Pig Live! Surprise
Peppa, George and friends present a show with new songs, dances, games and more.
Saenger Theatre
Dec. 7-8
Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!
Big Bird, Elmo, Grover and the gang celebrate their neighborhood in an interactive musical show.
UNO Lakefront Arena
Dec. 14-16
Home for the Holidays
Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical show of holiday favorites by young performers.
Westwego Performing Arts Theatre
Dec. 7-23
A Christmas Carol
Le Petit Theatre artistic director Maxwell Williams directs the theater’s Young Conservatory Program’s production of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic about the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge.
Le Petit Theatre
Dec. 22-23 & 26-30
Balloonacy
Jon Greene stars in Barry Kornhauser’s inventive dramatic show about friendship.
Lighthouse Building, 743 Camp St.; www.radicalbuffoons.com