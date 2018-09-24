Paw_Patrol_LIve

PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue is at UNO Lakefront Arena Oct. 19-21.

Oct. 19-21

PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue

Pups Chase, Marshall and Skye race to the rescue when Mayor Goodway goes missing.

UNO Lakefront Arena

Oct. 7

Halloween Spooktacular

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra performs spooky music including Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird. Costumes encouraged.

Loyola University, Roussel Hall

Dec. 6

Peppa Pig Live! Surprise

Peppa, George and friends present a show with new songs, dances, games and more.

Saenger Theatre

Dec. 7-8

Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!

Big Bird, Elmo, Grover and the gang celebrate their neighborhood in an interactive musical show.

UNO Lakefront Arena

Dec. 14-16

Home for the Holidays

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical show of holiday favorites by young performers.

Westwego Performing Arts Theatre

Dec. 7-23

A Christmas Carol

Le Petit Theatre artistic director Maxwell Williams directs the theater’s Young Conservatory Program’s production of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic about the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge.

Le Petit Theatre

Dec. 22-23 & 26-30

Balloonacy

Jon Greene stars in Barry Kornhauser’s inventive dramatic show about friendship.

Lighthouse Building, 743 Camp St.; www.radicalbuffoons.com

