The Star Wars droid R2-D2 may not have much in the way of sex appeal — to most people — but any character can take the spotlight in nerdlesque. Comic book heroes and pop-culture characters fill four showcases at the NOLA Nerdlesque festival Nov. 15-16 at AllWays Lounge & Theatre.

The “Stripped Crusaders” show features R2-D2, Marvel Comics’ Domino and Hawkeye, video game character Sonic the Hedgehog, Disney’s Mulan and a comic anti-hero from TV’s “The Office.”

The “Vivacious Villainy” showcase brings more Star Wars, Disney and Marvel Comics characters, as well as Pennywise from Stephen King’s horror classic “IT.”

The festival presents 30 performers from New Orleans and across the country, as well as Canada and Ireland. Local dancers include Trixie Minx, Ariana Amour, Charlotte Treuse, Eros Sea and others. Lily Le Fauve (pictured as R2-D2) from Portland, Oregon, Vieux Carre from Denver, Colorado, Sofi Le Bear from San Francisco, Dickie Smalls from Los Angeles and Olive Von Topp from Ontario, Canada, also perform.

The festival holds several workshops on Saturday. Shows are at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16. AllWays Lounge & Theatre, 2240 St. Claude Ave., (504) 321-5606; www.nolanerdlesque.com. Tickets $15.