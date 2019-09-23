Trinity Irish Dance Company

The Trinity Irish Dance Company takes the stage at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts Oct. 19.

 PHOTO BY LOIS GREENFIELD

Sept. 27-28

"A New Stage"

New Orleans Ballet Theatre presents contemporary and neoclassical works choreographed by Gregory Schramel, Diogo de Lima and Maurice Causey.

New Orleans Center for Creative Arts

Oct. 4-6

"A Midsummer Night’s Dream"

The Marigny Opera Ballet presents its adaptation of William Shakespeare’s comedy, with an original score by Tucker Fuller.

Marigny Opera House

Oct. 19

Trinity Irish Dance Company

The New Orleans Ballet Association presents the progressive Irish dance of director Mark Howard’s Chicago-based company.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Nov. 22

Pilobolus

The New Orleans Ballet Association presents the acrobatic modern dance company and its show “Shadowland — The New Adventure.”

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Dec. 6-8

Christmas Dances

The Marigny Opera Ballet presents works choreographed by Diogo de Lima and Kellis McSparrin Oldenburg.

Marigny Opera House

Dec. 14-15 & 21-22

"The Nutcracker"

New Orleans Ballet Theatre presents the classic ballet.

Orpheum Theater

Dec. 21-22

"The Nutcracker"

Delta Festival Ballet presents the holiday classic with music by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Mahalia Jackson

Dec. 21-22

"The Nutcracker"

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the holiday classic.

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Dec. 27

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian "Nutcracker"

The company presents Tchaikovsky’s classic.

Saenger Theatre

