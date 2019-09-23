Sept. 27-28
"A New Stage"
New Orleans Ballet Theatre presents contemporary and neoclassical works choreographed by Gregory Schramel, Diogo de Lima and Maurice Causey.
New Orleans Center for Creative Arts
Oct. 4-6
"A Midsummer Night’s Dream"
The Marigny Opera Ballet presents its adaptation of William Shakespeare’s comedy, with an original score by Tucker Fuller.
Marigny Opera House
Oct. 19
Trinity Irish Dance Company
The New Orleans Ballet Association presents the progressive Irish dance of director Mark Howard’s Chicago-based company.
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Nov. 22
Pilobolus
The New Orleans Ballet Association presents the acrobatic modern dance company and its show “Shadowland — The New Adventure.”
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Dec. 6-8
Christmas Dances
The Marigny Opera Ballet presents works choreographed by Diogo de Lima and Kellis McSparrin Oldenburg.
Marigny Opera House
Dec. 14-15 & 21-22
"The Nutcracker"
New Orleans Ballet Theatre presents the classic ballet.
Orpheum Theater
Dec. 21-22
"The Nutcracker"
Delta Festival Ballet presents the holiday classic with music by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Mahalia Jackson
Dec. 21-22
"The Nutcracker"
Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the holiday classic.
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
Dec. 27
Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian "Nutcracker"
The company presents Tchaikovsky’s classic.
Saenger Theatre