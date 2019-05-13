The 6-acre expansion of the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden opens to the public Wednesday, May 15. The addition more than doubles the 5-acre space that opened in 2003, which currently displays more than 60 large-scale sculptures by artists including Pierre Auguste Renoir, Henry Moore, Lin Emery and Louise Bourgeois along paths winding among a lagoon, trees and groves. The new space also is located behind the New Orleans Museum of Art and is connected to the existing garden via a walkway that dips below the road connecting Collins C. Diboll Circle to the Roosevelt Mall. The new space adds 26 large-scale sculptures by contemporary artists, as well as an indoor pavilion for gallery shows. The pavilion has a depiction of the Mississippi River and its tributaries created by Maya Lin, the architect/artist who designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. New sculptures include commissioned pieces, such as Elyn Zimmerman’s glass bridge over the new area’s lagoon. Hank Willis Thomas’ “History of Conquest” (pictured), which was created for Prospect.4, New Orleans’ international art triennial, is among the acquisitions. There’s also work by Frank Gehry, Katharina Fritsch, Thomas Houseago, Robert Longo, Yinka Shonibare and Fred Wilson. The Besthoff Sculpture Garden is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 30, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, (504) 658-4100; www.noma.org. Admission is free.