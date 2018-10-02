Oktoberfest
Fri.-Sat. Oct. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20 | Deutsches Haus celebrates the harvest festival at its new home at 1700 Moss St. in Mid-City. There’s German beer and food, oompah music, chicken dancing, dachshund races, beer stein-holding contests and more. At 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday at Deutsches Haus.
Japan Fest
Sat. Oct. 6 | The celebration of Japanese culture and traditions includes taiko drumming, martial arts, kimono-dressing demonstrations, dance, costumes, tours of Japanese art galleries, Japanese cuisine and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the New Orleans Museum of Art.
Treme Fall Festival
Sat.-Sun. Oct. 6-7 | John Boutte, Hot 8 Brass Band, the Kenny Neal Band and Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers perform at a street festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday outside the St. Augustine Catholic Church. There’s a gospel Mass and spiritual music at the church at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.