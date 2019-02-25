Some of the best Thai food in greater New Orleans can be found at Pal’s Lounge (949 N. Rendon St.) in Mid-City. That’s where Budsaba Mason runs Budsi’s Authentic Thai (www.facebook.com/budsisauthenticthai), a pop-up that has garnered a following for her lively and fresh Isan-style Thai cuisine since moving to the spot in 2017. Mason and her husband ran a restaurant of the same name in Thailand for several years before they returned to New Orleans, where he grew up. Mason spoke with Gambit about the pop-up and Isan cuisine.
Gambit: What inspired you to start cooking?
Mason: I learned to cook from my mom. People in Isan, as soon as they are 5 years old, have to learn how to take care of themselves — cleaning, cooking and everything. Isan was very poor and we didn’t have any electronics or a telephone or a TV. If I wanted to watch TV, I had to go to my aunt’s house because my house didn’t have it.
We learned to cook over charcoal wood. It tastes better than electric cooking. The first dishes we made were Isan dishes like som tam and gaeng om.
Gaeng om is made with lemon grass, onions, chilies and pla ra, which is a fermented fish sauce. A lot of Isan cooking uses fermented fish sauce. It’s so good, but it has a strong, pungent flavor and that’s something that a lot of Thai restaurants that cater to foreigners are afraid to use.
The first time I made an Isan-style som tam, they said people are not going to eat it. I didn’t want to change the flavor but I dialed down the spice a little bit. It’s really popular. For my (pop-up), I want to show the real Isan food, not just a Thai curry or anything like that.
G: What are the characteristics of Isan-style Thai cuisine?
M: Isan is in the northeast, near the border with Laos. (The food) is spicy and tasty — some Thai food is a little bit bland for me.
I use a lot of ingredients, but for Thai food, every dish has to have fish sauce. So every dish in Isan uses pla ra, the fermented fish sauce. In Bangkok, they don’t eat it. In south Thailand, they don’t eat it — they have something similar, but it’s different. Pla ra is stronger and darker. It has to ferment for at least a year.
G: How does the pop-up work at Pal’s?
M: We’re at Pal’s on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. We’re there on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., depending how busy we are. On Friday (I’m there) till 2 a.m. and Sunday until midnight.
(On Fridays and Sundays) there’s waterfall pork, which is made with two marinades and we grill it, slice it into very small pieces and cook it with chilies and rice that you bake and crush, which gives it extra texture. There’s also lots of fresh mint and fresh lime juice. I also make drunken (noodles), but it’s different than the kind here, where they use fat noodles. In Thailand, they use the brand Mama noodles, which are like ramen noodles, for drunken noodles, so I use those too. I also make pork dumplings and grilled pork shoulder with a special Isan sauce.
We do all kinds of specials like curries, soups and a stir-fried pork with kale, shrimp cakes and other things.
Tuesday is more traditional food like pad thai, pad see ew, stir-fried curries and stir-fried Thai basil.
We prep everything at home and cook at Pal’s. It’s like the outside markets in Thailand. We cook it all to order. I’m so happy I can do this here — cook right on the street like in Thailand. — HELEN FREUND