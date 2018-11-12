The Treme Creole Gumbo Festival features brass band music and various types of gumbo Nov. 17-18 in Armstrong Park. There are four gumbo-cooking demonstrations, and vendors offering versions made with seafood or chicken and andouille. There’s also a file gumbo and a vegan version.
The music lineup includes Shamarr Allen, Corey Henry (pictured) & the Treme Funktet, Ashlin Parker’s Trumpet Mafia, Treme Brass Band and James Andrews on Saturday. The Rebirth Brass Band, Hot 8 Brass Band, Pinettes Brass Band and Free Agents Brass Band and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra’s brass band perform Sunday. The festival is dedicated to Travis “Trumpet Black” Hill, who died in 2015. He performed with Hot 8 Brass Band and the Treme Funktet, among other bands.
The festival also has an art market and kids’ activities. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation presents the free festival. 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., (504) 558-6100; www.jazzandheritage.org/treme-gumbo.