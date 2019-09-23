Through Sept. 27
The Marvelous Wonderettes
A group of students is called upon at the last minute to sing at their prom in the musical comedy full of hits from the 1950s and ’60s.
Cutting Edge Theater
Through Sept. 28
"Silence"
FBI agent Clarice Starling and Dr. Hannibal Lecter meet in the comedy musical based on “The Silence of the Lambs.”
New Orleans Art Center, 3330 St. Claude Ave.
Through Sept. 29
"9 to 5 — the Musical"
Based on the movie and featuring music by Dolly Parton, the musical tells the story of three women who exact revenge on their chauvinist boss and take over the office.
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts
Through Sept. 29
"The Last Five Years"
A couple tells the story of a five-year relationship in the musical, which works back in time toward their first date.
30 x Ninety Theatre
Through Sept. 29
"Measure for Measure"
The NOLA Project presents a modern-verse version of William Shakespeare’s comedy about the temptation to abuse power and a nun who resists the manipulations of others.
New Orleans Museum of Art
Through Oct. 6
"August: Osage County"
In Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, family secrets, substance abuse and other indiscretions spill out when members try to comfort Violet Watson, whose husband has disappeared.
Southern Rep Theatre
Through Nov. 27
"Songs that Won the War"
The Victory Belles sing songs of the World War II-era such as “La Vie En Rose” and “I’ll Be Seeing You.”
The National World War II Museum
Sept. 24
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin performs "Suspiria"
The Italian musician and composer leads his band in an original score for a screening of the Italian supernatural horror film “Suspira.”
The Music Box Village
Sept. 24
"SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque"
The Los Angeles burlesque troupe perform dances based on themes and characters from pop culture.
Joy Theater
Sept. 27-Oct. 13
"The Rocky Horror Show"
Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS) mounts the cult classic musical about a man and woman who seek shelter in the home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his odd assortment of companions.
Westwego Performing Arts Center
Sept. 28-Oct. 5
"Watership Damn!"
Aqua Mob, New Orleans’ water ballet troupe, presents the adaptation of Richard Adams’ adventure novel about a group of rabbits in search of a new home.
The Drifter Hotel
Sept. 29-Oct. 6
"Growing Up Ricky Graham"
Ricky Graham is accompanied by pianist Jefferson Turner for a show of songs and skits about New Orleans.
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts
Oct. 2-20
"Wicked"
Broadway in New Orleans presents the musical adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s prequel novel about the witches in “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
Saenger Theatre
Oct. 4-20
"Noises Off"
A theater company falls apart in the farce about backstage intrigue.
Le Petit Theatre
Oct. 4-20
"Fences"
In August Wilson’s drama, a former Negro League baseball player tries to mentor his son while fighting for his job.
Slidell Little Theatre
Oct. 10
Beth Leavel
The Broadway star of “The Prom,” “The Drowsy Chaperone” and numerous other shows sings with accompaniment by Seth Rudetsky.
New Orleans Center for Creative Arts
Oct. 10
"Stuff You Should Know"
Chuck Bryant and Josh Clark host a live version of their podcast about how things work.
Civic Theatre
Oct. 11-Nov. 10
"Higgins: The Man, The Boat, The War"
The drama tells the story of New Orleans boatbuilder Andrew Higgins, who created the landing craft the U.S. used during the invasion of Normandy and in the Pacific.
The National World War II Museum
Oct. 13
"An Evening with Sid Noel: Recollections of a Mad Scientist"
Sid Noel presents classic clips of “Morgus the Magnificent,” in which he stars, and shares backstage stories in the benefit for Alzheimer’s Association.
Orpheum Theater
Oct. 16-Nov. 10
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
The NOLA Project’s Pete McElligott wrote the script for this version of the frightening tale of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman.
Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden
Oct. 18-26
Rocky Horror Monster Ball 2000
The "Rocky Horror Show" is updated with 1980s club outfits and more.
Cutting Edge Theater
Oct. 18-27
"The Sound of Music"
JPAS presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical about a young governess and a naval officer who, along with his seven children, flee into the Alps when Nazis invade Austria.
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
Oct. 19-Nov. 3
"The Complete Works of Shakespeare [abridged]"
Actors present super-condensed versions of William Shakespeare’s plays, including multiple versions of “Hamlet.”
30 by Ninety Theatre
Oct. 25-27
"The Color Purple"
The touring company presents the musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about a girl who writes letters to God while struggling to overcome poverty and abuse.
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Oct. 25-Nov. 10
"November"
Politics get dirty and funny in playwright David Mamet’s lampoon of national elections.
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts
Oct. 25-Nov. 10
"Other Desert Cities"
When the Wyeth family gathers in Palm Springs, California for the holidays, daughter Brooke reveals the truth about her late brother Henry’s suicide, and family struggles with its past.
Playmakers Inc.
Oct. 29
"We Will Rock You"
Ben Elton’s jukebox musical features the music of the British rock band Queen.
Saenger Theatre
Oct. 30-Nov. 17
"Native Gardens"
Neighbors clash when their ideas for how to enjoy their backyard spaces become incompatible.
Southern Rep Theatre
Nov. 1-9
"Fully Committed"
Brett Trahan plays more than 40 roles in the show about a reservation line receptionist at a trendy New York restaurant.
Cutting Edge Theater
Nov. 5-10
"Dear Evan Hansen"
The touring Broadway musical follows the plight of a socially awkward high school student who becomes popular when he is mistakenly associated with a student who has died.
Saenger Theatre
Nov. 7
"RuPaul’s Drag Race: We Are the World Tour"
Asia O’Hara, Aquaria, Detox, Monet Exchange and others from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” perform.
Orpheum Theater
Nov. 8-24
"Cabaret"
See Em On Stage: A Production Company presents the musical about a singer, a writer and a cabaret in Berlin as the Nazis rise to power.
New Orleans Art Center, 3330 St. Claude Ave.; www.our.show/cabaret/nola
Nov. 14
"Girls Gotta Eat"
Writer Rayna Greenberg and comedian Ashley Hesseltine host a taping of their podcast.
Joy Theater
Nov. 16
"MJ Live"
Michael Jackson impersonator Jalles Franca and a team of backup dancers perform.
Saenger Theatre
Nov. 22-Dec. 8
"Elf — The Musical"
Based on the movie, a young man who grew up in the North Pole and thought he was an elf moves to New York City.
Slidell Little Theatre
Nov. 29-30
"The Feel of Christmas"
Brittney Crayton, Jennifer Gestvantner, Thais Kitchen, Jeremy Lloyd, Ronald Brister and others perform in the holiday show.
Cutting Edge Theater
Nov. 29-Dec. 15
"Scrooge in Rouge"
Ricky Graham, Varla Jean Merman and Yvette Hargis revive their yuletide musical.
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts
Dec. 1-23
"A Merry Canteen Christmas"
The Victory Belles sing holiday songs.
The National World War II Museum
Dec. 3-23
The Amazing AcroCats
The troupe of performing cats and the feline rock band return with their holiday show.
AllWays Lounge & Twilight Theater
Dec. 4-29
"Mandatory Merriment"
Leslie Castay and Ian Hoch present their holiday musical about a group of travelers and bar workers snowed in at a French Quarter tavern during the holidays.
Southern Rep Theatre
Dec. 6-15
"Annie"
JPAS presents the musical about an orphan girl who charms her way through New York City in the 1930s.
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
Dec. 6-15
"A Very Merry Christmas Spectacular"
Arianne Poole directs the holiday show.
30 by Ninety Theatre
Dec. 6-23
"A Christmas Carol"
Actors from Le Petit’s Young Conservatory Program join professional actors in this production of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic.
Le Petit Theatre
Dec. 6-21
"Period of Adjustment"
The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans presents Williams’ drama about two couples exploring the difficulties in their relationships while visiting on Christmas Eve.
Loyola University, Lower Depths Theatre
Dec. 7
"The Great Cheesy Movie Circus"
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live features a host and companion robots commenting on bad movies.
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Dec. 11
Criss Angel: Raw
The magician performs illusions and sleights of hand.
Saenger Theatre
Dec. 14
Audra McDonald
The Broadway and TV star sings with accompaniment by Seth Rudetsky.
New Orleans Center for Creative Arts
Dec. 17-22
"A Christmas Story — The Musical"
In the touring Broadway musical adaptation of the 1983 movie, Ralphie Parker wants an air rifle for Christmas.
Saenger Theatre