Propeller 2017

Propeller Pop highlights up-and-coming culinary talent and 11 pop-ups on Nov. 15. 

 Photo by Claire Bangser/provided by Propeller

Broadmoor incubator Propeller (4035 Washington Ave., 504-322-32) hosts its fifth annual Propeller Pop event Thursday, Nov. 15, featuring 11 up-and-coming pop-up kitchens.

The event aims to showcase the city’s pop-ups, giving new culinary entrepreneurs an outlet to share their talent while celebrating 200 ventures that have graduated from the Propeller program since its launch in 2011. Several past pop-up participants have opened brick-and-mortar businesses, including the now-proprietors of Marjie’s Grill.

The business incubator’s mission is to support entrepreneurs who tackle social and environmental disparities. Thursday’s fete is designed to support emerging business ventures in the restaurant world.

A patron happy hour is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with music from the Preservation Hall jazz quartet, an auction and food from Saffron NOLA, including dishes such as green chile crabmeat ravigote and Asian spice-crusted shrimp. 

The main event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and includes dishes from 11 pop-ups, a tasting from Roulaison Distilling Co. and drinks from Urban South Brewery, Broad Street Cider and Ale and Bizou Wines.

Pparticipating pop-ups and some of their sample dishes include:

2BrothersOneLove

Coconut prawn briouates with a mango curry relish

Avila Grill

Stuffed arepas with shredded pork and gouda

BeetsNThyme

Seasonal salad with satsuma, toasted pumpkin seeds, candied hot peppers, ricotta, radish and honey vinaigrette

Big Boys BBQ

Buffalo chicken sandwich with blue cheese spread, celery and pickled onions

Bukoo Buns

Vegetable katsu buns with panko-crusted butternut squash and garlic-sesame aioli slaw

La Vie en Rose

Corn and crab bisque

Black Pearl Tiki

Toasted coconut key lime pie

Matchbook Kitchen

Tahitian poisson cru

Ryan Universe Baked Goods

Pumpkin mini bundt cakes

Seasonally Savvy Kitchen

Brown butter chocolate chip cookies

Union Ramen

Pork belly mazemen ramen

For more information, or to purchase tickets to the event ($35), visit Propeller Pop’s Eventbrite page here.

