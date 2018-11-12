Broadmoor incubator Propeller (4035 Washington Ave., 504-322-32) hosts its fifth annual Propeller Pop event Thursday, Nov. 15, featuring 11 up-and-coming pop-up kitchens.
The event aims to showcase the city’s pop-ups, giving new culinary entrepreneurs an outlet to share their talent while celebrating 200 ventures that have graduated from the Propeller program since its launch in 2011. Several past pop-up participants have opened brick-and-mortar businesses, including the now-proprietors of Marjie’s Grill.
The business incubator’s mission is to support entrepreneurs who tackle social and environmental disparities. Thursday’s fete is designed to support emerging business ventures in the restaurant world.
A patron happy hour is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with music from the Preservation Hall jazz quartet, an auction and food from Saffron NOLA, including dishes such as green chile crabmeat ravigote and Asian spice-crusted shrimp.
The main event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and includes dishes from 11 pop-ups, a tasting from Roulaison Distilling Co. and drinks from Urban South Brewery, Broad Street Cider and Ale and Bizou Wines.
Pparticipating pop-ups and some of their sample dishes include:
2BrothersOneLove
Coconut prawn briouates with a mango curry relish
Avila Grill
Stuffed arepas with shredded pork and gouda
BeetsNThyme
Seasonal salad with satsuma, toasted pumpkin seeds, candied hot peppers, ricotta, radish and honey vinaigrette
Big Boys BBQ
Buffalo chicken sandwich with blue cheese spread, celery and pickled onions
Bukoo Buns
Vegetable katsu buns with panko-crusted butternut squash and garlic-sesame aioli slaw
La Vie en Rose
Corn and crab bisque
Black Pearl Tiki
Toasted coconut key lime pie
Matchbook Kitchen
Tahitian poisson cru
Ryan Universe Baked Goods
Pumpkin mini bundt cakes
Seasonally Savvy Kitchen
Brown butter chocolate chip cookies
Union Ramen
Pork belly mazemen ramen
For more information, or to purchase tickets to the event ($35), visit Propeller Pop’s Eventbrite page here.