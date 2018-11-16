David Sedaris — the humorist and author of "Barrel Fever," "Me Talk Pretty One Day" and the recent bestseller "Calypso" — will bring his "An Evening With David Sedaris" to the Orpheum Theater at 8 p.m. April 12, 2019.

David Sedaris When humorist David Sedaris came out on the stage of the Mahalia Jackson Theater with just a bottle of water and a notebook April 29, the audi…

Sedaris, a regular contributor to National Public Radio, got great reviews for his latest collection of essays, "Calypso," which delves deeply into his family relationships, including the suicide of his sister Tiffany.

Tickets ($35-$60) go on sale Fri. Nov. 23.