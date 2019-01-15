Art 4 Now, which prints a Jazz Fest poster and Congo Square poster, has posted artist Scott Guion's "Family Portrait: Jazz Fest at 50" poster on its website. The image features a host of legendary local musicians including many former poster subjects rendered similarly to how they appeared on past posters. The image includes Louis Armstrong, Antoine "Fats" Domino, Allen Toussaint, Pete Fountain, Irma Thomas, Dr. John, Jimmy Buffett, Art Neville, Aaron Neville, Al Hirt, Troy Andrews, James Booker, Ernie K-Doe, Ellis Marsalis, Monk Boudreaux, Bo Dollis, Stanley "Buckwheat Zydeco" Dural, Mahalia Jackson, Professor Longhair, Big Freedia and many others. Also pictured are festival founders George Wein and Quint Davis.
The Art4Now website says the poster will be available for pre-sale on Jan. 19. Prices range from $95 to $995 for prints signed by some musicians.