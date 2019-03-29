You'll never get all the sequins out of the Smoothie King Center: Cher is coming to the arena Dec. 13 as part of her "Here We Go Again" tour, which was extended today to include New York, Chicago and other cities.

It will be 17 years since the entertainer last appeared in town; her 2002 "farewell tour" (yeah, right) stopped at what was then known as the New Orleans Arena with guest Cyndi Lauper. Her "Do You Believe?" tour played the Superdome in 1999. She also played the Mississippi coast last month.

Cher is touring in support of her latest album, "Dancing Queen," a tribute to the songs of ABBA.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC will be the openers on the current tour.

Tickets go on sale Fri. April 5 at 10 a.m. at Live Nation. A presale for Citi card holders will begin Tue. April 3 at 10 a.m.