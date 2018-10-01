The Historic Faubourg Treme Association celebrates the culture and history of the neighborhood with a festival at the St. Augustine Catholic Church Oct. 6-7.
There is a street party on Saturday with music by John Boutte (pictured), the Hot 8 Brass Band, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, the Kenny Neal Band, Batiste Fathers & Sons and others.
There’s also entertainment by Zulu Tramps, stilt walkers and Samba Kids. Sunday features a gospel Mass and concert with performances by St. Augustine Soulful Voices, Flashpoint featuring Sharon Martin and choir groups. Admission is free.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St.; www.faubourgtreme.wixsite.com/tremefest.