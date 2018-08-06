Alayne Gobeille, a lawyer, former aerialist performer and self-described “cat wrangler” behind this production of The Last!, gathers the cast and crew at 9 a.m. on a sunny morning at the Drifter Hotel, before the pool and lounge open to guests. Two aerialists are practicing a joint routine on a trapeze bar. Several performers climb out of the pool wearing sparkly bathing caps and sleeves made from colorful prints with orange wings. Others review tattered scripts covered with notes.
The adaptation of Peter Beagle’s sci-fi novel The Last Unicorn is full of mystical creatures, including the Seamanticores.
“They have the head of a lion, the body of a human and the tail of a mermaid,” Gobeille shouts like a carnival barker as cast members in bright swimsuits dive into the pool for the water ballet’s first synchronized routine.
Beagle’s 1968 novel became a cult classic and was made into a movie in 1982. Aqua Mob is presenting an abridged version as a water ballet, complete with synchronized swimming numbers, aerialist performances, a band and “unicorneography.” It runs Aug. 9-11 and 16-18 at the Drifter Hotel.
In Beagle’s novel, hunters search for a unicorn in the forest, and though they fail to find her, they say she’s the last creature of her kind. The Unicorn (Carolyn Hamilton) is alarmed and leaves the forest to look for other unicorns. During the journey, she encounters an array of magical and nefarious creatures. In Gobeille’s minimized version of the story, Mamou Fortune (Jeff Waguespack) runs a roving carnival with his own set of captive animals, including dragonfish costumed in iridescent bathing caps and swimwear and the Seamanticores. Both groups of creatures perform their own water ballet numbers.
Mamou Fortune tries to capture the Unicorn, but the magical creature eludes her and sets out to find other unicorns, eventually confronting a fearsome Red Bull, which also imprisons exotic animals.
“We reduced the narrative and themes down to control, freedom and rebellion — and taking back your life from people that would control you,” Gobeille says. “We’re tackling dark themes and dark messages but through the prism of super awesome water ballet.”
Gobeille formed Aqua Mob last year to do water ballet productions. She was inspired by Fluid Movement, a community water ballet group in Baltimore. Aqua Mob has had some coaching from experienced synchronized swimming veterans.
“We focus on making pretty shapes and assemblages,” Gobeille says.
The routines combine swimming and choreography in the 5-foot-deep pool, and acrobatics help performers launch into flips and perform other maneuvers. The band The Endangered Species and the One Horned Wonders performs a score full of rock songs by Fleetwood Mac, Pat Benatar, Nirvana and others, and some of the songs are performed by cast members in musical numbers.
Gobeille produced a circus arts show based on Godzilla and monster movies in the New Orleans Fringe Festival. Last year, Aqua Mob debuted with Two Legs Bad, an adaptation of George Orwell’s political allegory Animal Farm. In it, sea lions Napoleon and Snowball lead a rebellion of disgruntled water park creatures. The Last! draws on the volunteer talents of aerialists, circus arts performers, choreographers, yoga instructors, costume makers and others. Seating surrounds the pool and an aerial setup on the patio at the Drifter. The lounge is open and there are food vendors in the courtyard on performance nights.