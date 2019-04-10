Winter Restaurant Guide 2016: Korean_lowres (copy)

Korean Creole pop-up Koreole is hosting a pop-up at The Pythian Market on April 16. 

 Photo by Cheryl Gerber

It’s been two years since Koreole’s Kayti Chung-Williams halted plans to open a Korean deli and grocery on St. Claude Avenue. Koreole will pop-up at The Pythian Market (234 Loyola Ave.) on April 16 and there may be more events to come, Chung-Williams says.

“We kept realizing that this isn’t something that was just meant to be shut down,” said Chung-Williams, who was forced to abandon plans for her brick-and-mortar in April 2017 following health complications and her doctor's orders to transition to a lower-impact lifestyle than kitchen work.

Chung-Williams and her husband ran a popular Creole and Korean food stand at St. Roch Market. They were among its opening vendors and left in 2016. 

Chung-Williams says she is not looking to go back into the restaurant business full-time and has been working on a separate long-term project that seeks to help minority and women food entrepreneurs.

Next week's pop-up, which will occupy a vacant stall at the downtown food hall, will run from 5 p.m. until it sell outs of food. Several of Koreole’s signature dishes will be available, including double-fried Korean chicken wings tossed in garlic and ginger sauce, a vegan bibimbap bowl and japchalaya, a fusion of the Korean noodle dish japchae made with jambalaya ingredients (andouille sausage, onions and bell pepper) and sweet sesame dressing.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook listing here.

