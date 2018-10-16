Gumbo Jubilee, a two-day event featuring a whole cow barbecue, a book signing and a film screening is happening this weekend.
The event highlights the contributions of Creole, Gullah and Haitian communities to New Orleans’ culture and cuisine, something pitmaster Howard Conyers says has been noticeably absent from this year’s tricentennial festivities.
“When I look at what happened in New Orleans throughout the anniversary celebrations, I haven’t seen much in regards to looking at African-American culture and the contributions in music and food and I saw this as a void,” Conyers says.
Events kick off 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday with a movie screening and book signing at the Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center and is hosted by Dillard University’s Ray Charles Program in African-American Material Culture. The movie is the documentary The Story of New Orleans Creole Cooking: The Black Hand in the Pot, directed and produced by program chair Zella Palmer and Jeremy Shine.
Authors at the event include culinary historian Adrian Miller, chef Alexander Smalls, Atlanta Chef Todd Richards, Crescent City Snow author Megan Braden-Perry and musician, radio host and author Kyndra Joi, who will participate in a discussion and book signing prior to the screening.
From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Conyers and a group of local and visiting chefs will barbecue a whole cow at the Crescent City Boxing Club at 3108 Erato St.
Conyers, known for his whole hog barbecue expertise, says sourcing a whole cow to barbecue was a first for him. His crew designed and built a bit big enough to fit the animal.
“The history books will say that African Americans also cooked whole cows, and that’s something that I haven’t really seen done by African Americans a lot,” said Conyers.
African-American chefs from across the country are participating in Saturday’s event. Some are helping Conyers with the cow and others are preparing accompanying dishes such as char-grilled oysters, okra stew, yakamein and jambalaya. Participating chefs include BJ Dennis, Linda Green, Todd Richards, Adrian Lipscombe, Ey Williams, Syrena Johnson, Chris Hayes, Rodney Beals and Angel Lombrage.
Saturday’s barbecue blowout also features appearances by Mardi Gras Indians and music from DJ Jubilee, Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots and a brass band.
Tickets to the Saturday event are $80 and almost sold out, but Conyers said a few remaining tickets will be available the day of the event at the door. Thursday’s event at Zeitgeist is free and open to the public.