Michael Decuir, a music professor at Clark Atlanta University, grew up in New Orleans’ 7th Ward. He played clarinet, and at first, he wasn’t a fan of Louis Armstrong and traditional jazz.
“My mom played Stan Getz and Cannonball Adderley,” he says. “I went to Southern University at New Orleans and studied with Edward ‘Kidd’ Jordan. I listened to (John) Coltrane and wanted to play like that.”
But later, after listening to Wynton Marsalis talk about early jazz, he delved into Armstrong’s music.
“Armstong’s improvisation is a level of artistry that few people reach,” Decuir says.
He then reconsidered Armstrong’s music from another angle. In his dissertation, which he currently is sending to publishers, Decuir relates Armstrong’s recordings to artists and debates of the Harlem Renaissance.
Decuir will discuss Armstrong and the Harlem Renaissance at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Satchmo Legacy Stage in the conference portion of Satchmo Summerfest. The annual festival marking Louis Armstrong’s birthday features live music, interviews, video clips of Armstrong, scholarly presentations, kids’ activities and more at the New Orleans Jazz Museum Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4.
During the Harlem Renaissance (roughly 1922-1932), artists and writers including Langston Hughes, W.E.B. DuBois, George Schuyler and Alain Locke debated the role of art and black artists. They were divided over whether the art made by black people should address the fight for liberty and overcoming the effects of slavery, or whether the work should be evaluated purely on its own aesthetic merits, Decuir says. In his talk, Decuir, who did some of his doctoral research at Tulane University’s Hogan Jazz Archive, will discuss how Armstrong’s songs, including “Black and Blue” and “West End Blues,” incorporate European-derived music styles and black folk traditions, including blues music, which inspired some Harlem Renaissance writers.
The festival features three days of presentations centered on Armstrong and his legacy, including two sessions of video clips presented by Ricky Riccardi, who published a biography of Armstrong and is the archivist of the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Corona, New York. Bruce Boyd Raeburn, director of the Hogan Jazz Archive, explores costumes and marketing New Orleans musicians used to promote jazz, and he discusses Armstrong appearing in blackface as king of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club Carnival parade in 1949. Melissa A. Weber, aka DJ Soul Sister, interviews musician Nicholas Payton at 3:30. P.m. Sunday about Armstrong’s influence on American music.
The festival features two stages of live music. Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, Charmaine Neville, Michael Ward, Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet, Preservation Brass (pictured), The Original Pinettes Brass Band and others perform Friday. On Saturday, there’s Shannon Powell, Bill Summers & Jazalsa, Robin Barnes & the Fiya Birds, the Treme and Big 6 brass bands and others. Ellis Marsalis, Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound, Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest, Tonya Boyd-Cannon and others perform on Sunday.
A second-line parade to the festival follows a jazz Mass at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. On Saturday and Sunday, there are activities for kids inside the museum, including decorating second-line umbrellas and Zulu-style coconuts and making drums out of recycled materials.