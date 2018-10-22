They come out at night with a taste for blood. Or bugs. Mostly fruit. And they’re soft and cute and saving us millions of dollars in pest control costs.

There are roughly 1,000 bat species around the world. Louisiana is home to a dozen of them, from Mexican free-tailed bats to two species of mouse-eared bats to the kinds of bats that appear in the New Orleans area: evening bats, brown bats and hoary bats.

At Audubon Zoo, a 42-foot-long flyway houses 200 Seba's short-tailed fruit bats, which roost in the dark and hang from netting when they’re not flying around grabbing bits of fruit from fruit skewers they get in the afternoon. (In the morning, they get a mash of fruits and vegetables with supplements.)

“They really like bananas,” says Audubon zookeeper Malinda Chambers. “They don’t like strawberries, which was a surprise. They can carry a lot more than their body weight — they’re about 2 ounces, but I’ve seen them fly across carrying a banana. … I had one riding on my headlamp the other day. It was kind of annoying but kind of cute.”

Then there are the zoo’s vampire bats, which feed on cow’s blood served in petri dishes.

Most bat species are fruit bats. If they’re not hibernating, others follow migratory insect populations, relying on echolocation as a sonar system to scan for prey. In Louisiana, bats typically feed on a diet of mosquitoes, flies, beetles and moths, which can wreak havoc on crops without bats’ healthy appetites; Chambers estimates that bug-eating bats save farmers roughly $20 million a year in pest control.

Around New Orleans, you can find them “all over,” inside Spanish moss or behind tree bark and in attic spaces and other “dark little places,” Chambers says. Evening bats typically are only 7 to 15 grams, tiny enough to squeeze into the slimmest of spaces.

“They’re going to be roosting throughout the day, so as soon as it starts getting dark and bugs are starting to fly, that’s when you’ll see those guys taking off and start to have dinner,” she says.

Bats also act as pollinators, just as bees do, with dozens of fruit and plant species relying on bats to pollinate their flowers.

“Bats are another cool part of that world, that mutual relationship with animals and plants,” Chambers says. “They’re such amazing animals and they get such a bad rap. Who doesn’t love an underdog story?”

Leading up to Halloween, Audubon hosts several bat-related events as part of a national campaign to raise awareness of bats and conservation efforts. Bats’ biggest threat locally is urbanization, including loss of trees and increasing light pollution.

On Oct. 25, Audubon hosts a fundraiser and presentation from bat expert Craig Hood to benefit Bat Conservation International, and on Oct. 27, the Audubon Nature Center hosts Bat Fest, a day of bat-focused activities — visitors can learn to make backyard “bat boxes” and which plants benefit bats. There’s also a bat hike at dusk.

On Oct. 27-28, the zoo hosts events at its Bat House in the Jaguar Jungle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“[Halloween] is the only time of year we really see bats, and they’re all spooky with red eyes and giant and terrifying,” Chambers says. “We’re trying to reclaim that image, saying, ‘We’re all paying attention to bats, so let’s pay attention to the good that they do.’”

It’s also an opportunity to dispel some common bat myths: No, they’re probably not going to give you rabies (if a bat has rabies, it will most likely get sick and die), and no, they won’t fly into your hair.

“If they can judge well enough to catch a mosquito out of midair,” Chambers says, “I promise they know where your hair is.”