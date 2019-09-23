Through Nov. 2
New Orleans Nightmare
The haunted house is filled with gruesome clowns, zombie figures, escape games and more.
319 Butterworth St., Jefferson; www.neworleansnightmare.com
Sept. 27-Nov. 2
Scout Island Scream Park
The haunted attraction features several themed spooky tours, a non-scary kids’ area, sideshow events, amusement rides, a hayride, a pirate-themed pub, food, drinks and more.
New Orleans City Park, Marconi Drive and Harrison Avenue; www.scoutislandscreampark.com
Sept. 27
Pour Decisions
Cedric Burnside and Alvin Youngblood Hart perform at the event celebrating Louisiana Craft Beer Week, and there are specially brewed beers such as Blue Steel blueberry IPA. NOLA
Brewing Co., 3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 896-9996; www.nolabrewing.com
Sept. 27-28
Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival
Performers include Paul Thorn, Eric Gales, Band of Heathens, Mia Borders and others, plus food and crafts.
Cassidy Park, 129 Ben Miller Drive, Bogalusa, (985) 205-1075; www.bogalusablues.com
Sept. 27-29
Gretna Heritage Festival
Rick Springfield, The Wallflowers, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Zebra and others perform at the festival, and there are amusement rides, an art market, a beer garden, an Italian village and more in downtown Gretna.
Huey P. Long Avenue and Fourth Street, Gretna; www.gretnafest.com
Redfish Festival
The festival features live music and food.
Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 278-4242; www.redfishfestival.com
Sept. 28
Gleason Gras
The fundraiser for Team Gleason Foundation includes music by Dumpstaphunk, DJ Jubilee and the Hot 8 Brass Band, a costume contest, a silent auction, food trucks and more. Champions Square. www.gleasongras.org.
Champions Square
Greater New Orleans Pagan Pride Day
The festival features speakers, performers and vendors.
Clouet Gardens, 710 Clouet St., and The Tigermen Den, 3113 Royal St.; www.gnopaganpride.com
Oct. 2-6
Tangipahoa Parish Fair
The fair includes a parade, a pageant, live music, a cook-off, livestock shows, amusement rides and more.
Tangipahoa Parish Fair Grounds, 400 Reid Ave., Amite, (985) 318-2995; www.tangifair.org
Oct. 3-5
HUMP! Film Festival
Sex and romance advice columnist Dan Savage’s annual amateur porn festival screens a slate of amateur short films.
Broad Theater, 636 N. Broad St., (504) 218-1008; www.thebroadtheater.com
Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19
Deutches Haus Oktoberfest
The local version of the German harvest festival includes oompah music and dancing, Dachshund races, a beer stein-holding contest, German beer, wine, food and more.
Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St.; www.oktoberfestnola.com
Oct. 5
Algiers Fest
There’s music by The Soul Rebels, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Jonathan Long, Casme and others, as well as kids’ activities, food and more.
Federal City Auditorium, 2485 Guadalcanal St.; www.algiersdevelopment.com
Art for Art’s Sake
Galleries and museums in the Warehouse District and on Magazine Street host receptions for new art shows.
Beignet Fest
The festival features sweet and savory beignets from more than 20 vendors and music by Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Hot 8 Band, Honey Island Swamp Band, Imagination Movers and others.
New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds; www.beignetfest.com
Blues, Brews & BBQ
The festival features live music and food.
Docville Farm, 5124 E. St. Bernard Ave., Violet, (504) 415-3718; www.visitstbernard.com
Oct. 5-6
Fall Garden Festival
There are plant and garden exhibits, plant sales, educational programs, kids’ activities, crafts and more.
New Orleans Botanical Garden, 5 Victory Ave., (504) 483-9473; www.neworleanscitypark.com/events/fall-garden-festival
Treme Fall Fest
Showcasing the culture of Treme, the festival features performances by Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, Free Agents Brass Band, Treme All-Stars featuring Shannon Powell, Wanda Rouzan and Taste of New Orleans and others.
St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St.; www.hfta.org
Westbank Heritage Festival
Big Freedia, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Choppa, 5th Ward Weebie and others perform at the fifth annual event.
Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd.; www.westbankheritagefest.com
Loup Garou Horror Film Festival
The horror film festival includes works by local filmmakers, short works, live music, a DJ party and more.
Bar Redux, 801 Poland Ave.; www.barredux.tumblr.com
Oct. 6
Celebracion Latina
There’s music by ManzaNolta, Blake Amos, Moyuba, Treces Del Sur and DJ Sosa as well as Latin food, crafts and more. It’s free with regular zoo admission.
Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., (504) 861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org/celebracion-latina
Oct. 11-13
Bridge City Gumbo Festival
There’s a gumbo-cooking contest, a pageant, amusement rides, live music and more.
1201 Bridge City Ave., Bridge City, (504) 436-4881; www.bridgecitygumbofestival.org
Gentilly Fest
Performers include Russell Batiste & Friends, Partners-N-Crime, Bamboula 2000, Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Casme and others, and there’s a kids’ village, food, crafts and health screenings.
Pontchartrain Park, 5701 Press Drive; www.gentillyfest.com
Voice of the Wetlands Festival
Tab Benoit, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Johnny Sansone, Jonathan Long, Waylon Thibodeaux and others perform at the free festival. The event is designed to raise awareness about coastal wetlands loss, and there’s an art market, food and more.
5403 W. Park Ave., Houma; www.voiceofthewetlands.org
Oct. 12
Carnaval Latino
The festival features Latin music, a parade and a party.
Downtown New Orleans; www.carnavalatinola.com
Fall for Art
Art galleries open new shows and businesses stay open late in the neighborhood event in downtown Covington.
North Columbia and Boston streets, Covington, (985) 892-8650; www.sttammanyartassociation.org
Japan Fest
The annual celebration of Japanese culture includes taiko drumming, martial arts, dance, a tea ceremony, anime costumes, a fashion show, Japanese crafts, food and more.
New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, (504) 658-4100; www.japansocietyofneworleans.org
Mac n’ Cheese Fest
The festival features food vendors offering the namesake dish, an art market and music by Robin Barnes, Marigny Street Brass Band with Big Chief Juan Pardo and others.
Louis Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St.; www.nolamacncheesefest.com
Old Arabi Sugar Fest
The festival features live music, kids’ activities, crafts, a cooking contest and more.
Aycock Barn, 409 Aycock St., Arabi, (504) 278-4242; www.visitstbernard.com
Oct. 12-13
Wooden Boat Festival
There’s a Quick-n-Dirty boat-building contest, kids’ activites, displays of wooden boats, live music and more.
Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, 133 Mabel Drive, Madisonville, (985) 845-9200; www.woodenboatfest.org
Oct. 16-23
New Orleans Film Fest
The 30th annual festival screens “Harriet,” “Burning Cane” and slates of films made in Louisiana and across the globe. There are competitive divisions for features, documentaries, animated, experimental and short films. The festival also features panel discussions, parties and more.
Various locations; www.neworleansfilmsociety.org
Oct. 17-20
Ghosts in the Oaks
The Halloween celebration includes trick-or-treating, face-painting, crafts, music, balloon animals and more.
New Orleans City Park, Amusement Park & Storyland, 5 Victory Ave., (504) 483-9376; www.neworleanscitypark.com
Oct. 18-20
Andouille Festival
The festival features andouille in a variety of dishes, amusement rides, kids’ activities, a foot race, a second line and more. The music lineup includes Keith Frank and the Souileau Zydeco Band, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Amanda Shaw & the Cute Guys and more.
Thomas F. Daley Memorial Park, 2900 Highway 51, LaPlace; www.andouillefestival.com
Crescent Blues & BBQ
The Allman-Betts Band, Tab Benoit, Tucka, Sonny Landreth and others perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s annual free festival. There are two music stages, local and visiting barbecue vendors, an art market and more.
Lafayette Square, S. Maestri Place. (504) 558-6100; www.crescentcitybluesfest.com
Violet Oyster Festival
The festival features raw and cooked oyster dishes, music, games, amusement rides and more.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2621 Colonial Blvd., Violet, (504) 682-7070; www.visitstbernard.com
Oct. 19
Krewe of Boo
A Mardi Gras-style float parade goes from Faubourg Marigny to the Warehouse District and is followed by the Monster Mash ball at Generations Hall. There’s a 2-mile “zombie run” in the morning.
Oct. 25
Boos and Brews
There’s a costume contest, amusement rides, craft beer samples and food in the benefit for City Park.
Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and Storyland, 5 Victory Ave., (504) 482-4888; www.neworleanscitypark.com/brews-and-boos
Oct. 25-27
Boo at the Zoo
The Halloween celebration at Audubon Zoo includes scary and nonscary haunted houses, zombie-themed ghost train rides, trick-or-treating, a giant maze, games, inflatables, animal encounters, live entertainment and more.
Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., (504) 861-2537; www.events.auduboninstitute.org/boo
Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
Guns N Roses, Beck, Brandi Carlile, Post Malone and others perform at the rock and EDM festival. There also are interactive and immersive art installations, a beer garden, food vendors and more.
New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds; www.voodoofestival.com
Oct. 26
Bat Festival
There are bat-themed crafts, face-painting, discussion of the benefits of bats, food trucks and more.
Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, 11000 Lake Forest Drive, (504) 861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org
Nightmare on Columbia
The Halloween block party includes a costume contest, a ticketed stroll with cocktails and craft beer samples and a free concert by Tyler Kinchen at Covington Trailhead.
Columbia Street, downtown Covington. www.gocovington.org
Oct. 26-27
Antique Fall Street Fair
The fair features antiques, pottery, jewelry, crafts, food and more.
First, Second and Erlanger streets, Slidell; www.slidellantiques.com
Rougarou Fest
Named for a mythical Cajun werewolf, the festival features a parade, a costume contest, a scavenger hunt, kids’ activities, games, live music by Sweet Crude, Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous and others, and more.
7910 Park Ave., Houma, (985) 580-7289; www.rougaroufest.org
Nov. 1-2
Bayou Bacchanal
The festival celebrates Caribbean cultures and Carnival traditions with music, dance and more.
(504) 220-8441; www.bayoubacchanal.org
Nov. 1-3
Antique Trade Days
The event features vendors offering antiques, collectibles and crafts, and there’s music and food.
160 W. Pine St., Ponchatoula, (985) 386-2536; www.ponchatoulachamber.com/antique-trade-days
Bayou Road Balloon Festival
The festival features tethered hot air balloon rides, amusement rides, live music, an art market and food vendors.
Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette; www.bayouroadballoonfestival.com
Nov. 2
Abita Fall Festival
The music lineup includes Marc Broussard, The Mighty Melatauns featuring Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, Flow Tribe, The Rayo Brothers, the Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band and others. There also are kids activities, an art market, a photo booth and more.
Abita Springs Trailhead, 22049 Main St., Abita Springs; www.abitafallfest.com
Slidell Jazz and Blues Festival
The festival includes a tribute to Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, music by Mem Shannon, Stephanie Jordan and Paul Childers and an art market.
Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell; www.slidelljazzandblues.com
Southdown Plantation’s Marketplace Artisan Craft Show
More than 300 booths featuring jewelry, handmade crafts, clothing, garden and seasonal items are spread out on Southdown Plantation’s grounds.
Southdown Plantation, 1208 Museum Drive, Houma, (985) 851-0154; www.southdownmuseum.org
Special Needs Day
The Audubon Zoo holds activities for visitors with special needs. Admission is $3 for each special needs visitor and up to three guests.
Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., (504) 581-4629; www.auduboninstitute.org
Nov. 2-Dec. 8
Louisiana Renaissance Festival
Renaissance-inspired entertainment includes falconry, fencing, juggling, fireworks, music, jousting, tomato and knife throwing and more. There are themed weekends for masks, pirates, Celtic culture, time travelers and more.
46468 River Road, Hammond, (985) 429-9992; www.larf.org
Nov. 2-3
Bloody Mary Festival
Local bars and restaurants present their versions of the cocktail, and attendees can vote for their favorite.
The Howlin’ Wolf, 907 S. Peters St.; www.thebloodymaryfest.com/new-orleans-11-2019
Nov. 3
Oak Street Po-Boy Festival
There are creative po-boys from area restaurants, a second line and several stages of live music.
Oak Street from Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street; www.poboyfest.com
Nov. 7-10
InFringe Festival
The alternative theater festival features plays, comedy, musicals, burlesque, cabaret, performance art, puppetry and children’s shows at venues in Faubourg Marigny and Bywater.
Nov. 8-10
Improv New Orleans: A Festival of Ideas
Randy Fertel’s scholarly conference features food and science writer Michael Pollen, illustrator Jules Feiffer and more.
New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave.; www.improvconferencenola.com
Nov. 9-10
Covington Three Rivers Art Festival
The festival features live music and more than 200 jury-selected artists exhibiting art, watercolors, crafts, jewelry, woodwork, metalwork, ceramics and more. There also are demonstrations, food vendors and kids’ activities.
Downtown Covington, (985) 327-9797; www.threeriversartfestival.com
Nov. 13-16
Fete des Fromages
The festival features cheese tasting, pairing and cooking events with cheese author Liz Thorpe, local chefs and others.
Various locations; www.fetedesfromages.com
Nov. 14-15
Explore the Diaspora: Benin Republic
There are crafts, storytelling, history exhibits, drumming, food and more exploring the Benin Republic.
Ashe Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 569-9070; www.ashecac.org
Nov. 15-16
NOLA Nerdlesque
The festival features showcases of local and visiting dancers performing acts inspired by science fiction, video games, superheroes, cartoons and more.
Nov. 16
FORESTival: A Celebration of Art and Nature
The Lost Bayou Ramblers perform and there are presentations by resident artists, tours of the forest, food and more.
A Studio in the Woods, 13401 Patterson Road, (504) 392-4460; www.astudiointhewoods.org
Water Lantern Festival
Attendees can launch a floating lantern on the Big Lake in City Park, and there are food trucks and music.
New Orleans City Park; www.waterlanternfestival.com/neworleans.php
Nov. 16-17
Treme Creole Gumbo & Congo Square Rhythms Festivals
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation combines its two festivals in an event that will include gumbo vendors, brass band music, African dance, an art market and kids’ activities.
Louis Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., (504) 558-6100; www.tremegumbofest.com
Nov. 21-24
Words & Music
The literary festival is themed “Mapping Change” and features Rebecca Solnit, Joshua Jelly-Shapiro and DeMaris Hill.
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St.; www.onebookonenola.org
Nov. 29-Dec. 1
Olde Towne Slidell Christmas Market
The market features vendor booths and participating shops offering antiques, pottery, jewelry, crafts, food and more.
First and Second streets and Erlanger Avenue, Slidell; www.slidellantiques.com
Nov. 29-Jan. 1
Celebration in the Oaks
Holiday lights adorn City Park’s ancient live oaks, New Orleans Botanical Garden, Storyland and amusement park, and there are train rides around the displays.
City Park, 5 Victory Ave., (504) 483-9402; www.neworleanscitypark.com/celebration-in-the-oaks
Dec. 6-8
Plaquemines Parish Fair & Orange Festival
The parish fair includes shrimp-peeling, oyster-shucking and pie-eating contests, a pageant, amusement rides, food vendors, a 5K run/walk and more. There’s music by the Big River Band, Boot Hill, Junior and Sumtin’ Sneaky and others.
Fort Jackson, Buras, (504) 405-8535; www.orangefestival.com
Dec. 7
Running of the Santas
Holiday revelers make the trek from Apres to Generations Hall, and there are costume contests and music by Category 6.
Warehouse District; www.runningofthesantas.com
Dec. 11-14
PhotoNOLA
The New Orleans Photo Alliance’s annual festival features photography shows at area museums and galleries, a keynote address, gala, portfolio review and more.
Dec. 12-15
LUNA Fete
The annual art expo features light and video installations and projections in Lafayette Square and on Fulton Street.
www.artsneworleans.org/event/luna-fete
Dec. 20-31
NOLA Christmas Fest
The holiday wonderland features an ice skating rink, ice slides, carnival rides, snowball fights, inflatables, crafts, a gingerbread house exhibit, Christmas trees, photos with Santa Claus and more.
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd.; www.nolachristmasfest.com
Dec. 22
Caroling in Jackson Square
Candles and song sheets are provided for the annual singalong.
Jackson Square, 701 Decatur St.; www.patioplanters.net
Dec. 31
Zoo Year’s Eve
The family-friendly New Year’s celebration takes place at midday and there are games, prizes, noise makers, music and appearances by the Pop Princesses.
Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., (504) 861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org/zoo-year-eve