The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s 50th annual event already has provided plenty of excitement before the gates open at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots on April 25. Fans have plenty to celebrate as the festival stretches to eight days of music, culture, food, crafts and more.
The music lineup for the first weekend (April 25-28) features Katy Perry, Santana, Van Morrison, Wynton Marsalis, Earth, Wind & Fire, Irma Thomas, Taj Mahal, Dr. John, Indigo Girls, Curren$y, Sherman Washington’s Zion Harmonizers, Rebirth Brass Band and many others. International visitors include Colombia’s J Balvin, Mdou Moctar from Niger, Haitian singer Moonlight Benjamin, Dobet Gnahore from the Ivory Coast, Canada’s A Tribe Called Red and others.
In five decades, Jazz Fest has built an international reputation, presenting musicians from Louisiana and across the globe. But as it turns 50 and adds the AARP as a sponsor, Jazz Fest only gets better with age.
The fanfare marking the 50th event is spread across the Fair Grounds and beyond. The Cultural Exchange Pavilion features many bands that previously performed at the pavilion as part of international and cultural spotlights. Smithsonian Folkways is releasing a box set with more than 50 recordings from Jazz Fest over the years. It features legendary musicians such as Professor Longhair and Earl King, and rising stars such as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Big Freedia. It’s a testament to the musicians who have made the festival memorable as part of an ongoing tradition.
On the following pages, there is an interview with Wynton Marsalis, music picks for the first weekend, daily schedules for the festivals stages and tents and more. For daily recaps, visit www.bestofneworleans.com, and after the festival, check back for a festival review.
Contents
Interview
Wynton Marsalis 18
Music previews
Thursday 19
Friday 21
Saturday 25
Sunday 27
Fair Grounds map 29
Cubes 30