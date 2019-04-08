Fleetwood Mac in Concert - Washington, DC
Bassist John McVie, from left, singer/songwriter Stevie Nicks and drummer Mick Fleetwood perform onstage with Fleetwood Mac at the Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: WABC102

 Brent N. Clarke

Fleetwood Mac, which was announced as the May 2 headliner at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival after the Rolling Stones canceled their appearance, has now canceled several upcoming shows on their tour, including Jazz Fest, reports Rolling Stone.

Lead singer Stevie Nicks has the flu, said a representative for the band.

“Due to sports playoff schedules and existing touring commitments in Europe and Australia, we are looking to move rescheduled cities (Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary) to October/November 2019. Ticketholders will receive new dates and details shortly. Unfortunately the band will not be able to perform at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on May 2.”

Jazz Fest officials confirmed the cancellation in a tweet:

There was no immediate word as to who might replace the replacement (perhaps the Replacements?) on the Acura Stage that day.

This year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — the 50th — will run Thursday, April 25 and runs through Sunday, May 5.

