Fleetwood Mac, which was announced as the May 2 headliner at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival after the Rolling Stones canceled their appearance, has now canceled several upcoming shows on their tour, including Jazz Fest, reports Rolling Stone.
Lead singer Stevie Nicks has the flu, said a representative for the band.
“Due to sports playoff schedules and existing touring commitments in Europe and Australia, we are looking to move rescheduled cities (Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary) to October/November 2019. Ticketholders will receive new dates and details shortly. Unfortunately the band will not be able to perform at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on May 2.”
Jazz Fest officials confirmed the cancellation in a tweet:
Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has just announced the postponement of four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2. Stay tuned for updates about May 2 talent and tickets.— New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 8, 2019
There was no immediate word as to who might replace the replacement (perhaps the Replacements?) on the Acura Stage that day.
This year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — the 50th — will run Thursday, April 25 and runs through Sunday, May 5.