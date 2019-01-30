There are probably more ways to avoid the Super Bowl than there are Super Bowl events in New Orleans this weekend — and those who want to hit the streets en masse now have another option: the "Blackout & Gold" second line.

Organized by local marketing and PR representative Kim Bergeron, the second line will begin formation at Jackson Square at 1:30 p.m. and step off at 2 p.m. down Decatur Street, before taking S. Peters Street to Canal Street, then Bourbon Street. The parade will disband at Bourbon and Iberville streets.

+2 Boycott Bowl is coming to Fulton Street Feb. 3; here's how it came together New Orleans Saints fans avoiding Super Bowl LIII won’t find a trace of football’s main event at a same-day festival that celebrates the team.

The parade permit does not cover throws or vendors, so don't look for those. Tents and pets also will not be allowed. The cost of the second line — police detail, musicians' fees, etc. — will be raised online.

Bergeron estimates more than 5,000 people will attend. On the event's Facebook page, people from around Louisiana have indicated they're coming, as well as Saints fans from as far away as Phoenix, Houston and Denver.

In a statement, Bergeron said, “I want to give special acknowledgment to the City of New Orleans and Mayor [LaToya] Cantrell, the New Orleans Police Department, the ‘One Stop’ special events team in the city’s safety and permits department and the people whose assistance has enabled us to give the people what they want: healing."

For more ways to avoid Super Bowl LIIIE and celebrate with Saints fans, check out our updated list of events.