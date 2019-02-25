Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Nas, Pharrell Williams and others will perform at the 25th Essence Fest July 5-7 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The festival will honor Frankie Beverly. PJ Morton will record a live album during the festival.
The lineup also includes H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, RBRM, Teddy Riley, Teyana Taylor, Timbaland, Anthony Hamilton, Big Freedia, Ledisi, MC Lyte, Morris Day, Musiq Soulchild and Sheila E.
Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Doug E. Fresh, El Debarge, Erica Falls, Nigel Hall, Rakim and others will perform in the Superlounges at the Superdome.
The festival also includes speeches, panel discussions, a beauty expo and service projects around New Orleans.
Tickets are on sale now. Visit Essence's festival website for information.