Run for the Shadows: A David Bowie Birthday Tribute

Fri. Jan. 4 | A large, masked and mysterious cast of New Orleans musicians, complete with a choir, assembles an annual tribute spanning the career of the late Thin White Duke at 10 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

Jamison Ross Trio

Sat. Jan. 5 | Jazz drummer, vocalist and past winner of the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Drums Competition, Jamison Ross spent much of 2018 collecting accolades for his “All For One” album, released early last year. He leads his trio at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Snug Harbor.

Mamalarky

Sun. Jan. 6 | “Fundamental Thrive Hive,” the debut from the Los Angeles via Austin psych-folk trio, thrives on squiggly, warm-sounding jazz riffs and Livvy Bennett’s sandy pop melodies. New Orleans songwriter Alejandro Skalany’s New Holland opens with Guts Club and Palm Sunday at 10 p.m. at Banks Street Bar.

New Orleans Tamale Festival

Sun. Jan. 6 | The second annual New Orleans Tamale Festival includes a tamale-eating contest, a tamale king and queen, tamale vendors and music by Margie Perez and Armando Leduc y Salsa Royale. From noon to 6 p.m. at Poor Boys Bar.

Phunny Phorty Phellows & Funky Uptown Krewe

Sun. Jan. 6 | The costumed krewe kicks off Carnival season with its annual Twelfth Night ride on the St. Charles Avenue streetcar line. There’s a pre-party at the Willow Street Car Barn at 6:30 p.m. The Phellows depart at 7 p.m., followed by the new Funky Uptown Krewe on their own car, led by Mannie Fresh.

Societe des Champs Elysee

Sun. Jan. 6 | Krewe members in costumes or formal attire ride a streetcar from Faubourg Marigny to Union Station and back for a parade and party themed “Makin’ Groceries on the Champs Elysee” with guests Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, Elysian Brass Band and others. At 5 p.m.