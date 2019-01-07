The Rex Organization announced its 2019 parade theme at a Twelfth Night event. The theme will be "Visions of the Sun," and theme floats will depict ancient deities, myths and legends associated with the sun.

Floats depict the Greek sun god Helios riding his chariot across the sky. Inti, the Inca culture's patron deity is represented by solar imagery, including on the flags of some South American nations. Also represented are Ra, the Egyptian sun god, Liza, a West African god represented by the sun, and Zhulong, depicted as a solar dragon in Chinese mythology. Another float represents Louis XIV, the Sun King.

The parade is at 10 a.m. on Fat Tuesday, March 5, on the Uptown New Orleans route.

This will be the Rex Organization's 138th Carnival parade.

