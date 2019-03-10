In Louisiana, there's always a reason to party. In August, there are plenty of fairs, festivals and more on the calendar. Here's a rundown of events. Start making your plans now!
1-3 — Empire South Pass Tarpon Rodeo (Empire Boat Harbor, 33373 Highway 23, Empire; www.facebook.com/empiresouthpass) — The fishing competition runs from 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3, with prizes in a range of categories. There also is a children's fishing competition, live music, food vendors and more. 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. Fishing fee $40, $20 for anglers 12 and younger.
1-3 — Iberia Film Festival (Various locations, New Iberia; www.iberiafilmfestival.com) — The festival screens short independent films from local and international directors in narrative, documentary, animation and experimental categories. Directors and actors hold Q&As. Showtimes and admissions TBA.
1-4 — Lagniappe Classic Dog Show (Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner; www.akc.org) — More than 1,000 dogs representing 190 breeds compete for prizes, including Best in Show. There also are workshops and other activities. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
2-4 — Satchmo SummerFest (New Orleans Jazz Museum, Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave.; www.satchmosummerfest.org) — Three dozen bands perform during the three-day event, and there are discussions by Louis Armstrong scholars, Zulu coconut and second-line umbrella decorating stations, a jazz Mass and food and drink vendors. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. $5.
3 — White Linen Night (300-700 blocks of Julia Street and at various locations in the Warehouse District) — The block party extends for four blocks on Julia Street, with food and drink vendors and live music. Galleries extend their hours and showcase new artworks. There's an after-party at the Contemporary Art Center (900 Camp St.) with live music, cash bars and food. Block party 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Free. After-party 9 p.m.-midnight. $10, free for CAC members.
10 — Dirty Linen Night (200-1000 blocks of Royal Street and some side streets in the French Quarter; www.dirtylinen.org) — The French Quarter version of White Linen Night includes a street party with live music, clowns, mimes and other performances and extended hours at dozens of galleries and shops. Some galleries offer snacks and drinks. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Free. VIP tickets $20-$50.
10 — New Orleans Red Dress Run (Crescent Park, 1008 N. Peters St.; www.neworleanshash.com) — Men and women put on red dresses and take to the streets of the French Quarter in this annual fun run. There's food before the race and an after-party with live entertainment. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $45 and up.
14-18 — Delcambre Shrimp Festival (409 E. Main St., Delcambre, 337-685-2653; www.shrimpfestival.net) — There are shrimp cook-offs, shrimp dishes by local cooks, live music, a queen pageant, amusement rides and a blessing of the shrimp fleet on Sunday. 6:30 p.m.-until Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-until Saturday and Sunday. Free Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, $10 Friday and Saturday.
16 — Westwego Farmers Market Friday Night Concert Series (484 Sala Ave., Westwego) — The concert series offers live music by Faith Becnel & The Music Krewe, food, crafts and more. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Free.
17 — Arts & Crabs (The Burton Complex, 7001 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles; www.artscouncilswla.org/events/whats-coming-up/arts-crabs) — Local chefs prepare crab and seafood dishes, there are Louisiana craft beer samples, a "Best Crab Dish" competition, demonstrations, live music and an arts market. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. $40.
22-25 — Gueydan Duck Festival (404 Dallas Guidry Road, Gueydan; www.duckfestival.org) — There's a skeet-shooting competition, a duck/goose-calling contest, a duck cook-off, dog trial competition, amusement rides, a parade and pageants. 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 9 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $10 Friday-Saturday, free for children 12 and younger; free Thursday and Sunday.
23-24 — NOLA Downtown Music and Arts Festival (Duncan Plaza, 343-349 Loyola Ave.; www.cuttingedgenola.com/nola-downtown-festival) — There's live music from local, national and international acts at the festival grounds and at various downtown venues as part of the Cutting Edge music conference. There's also a Cruisin' New Orleans Car Show, a second-line walk/run, a film festival, entertainment industry expo, lifestyle products demonstrations and more. Hours TBA. Free.
29-Sept. 2 — Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival (Festival grounds, 715 Second St., Morgan City; www.shrimpandpetroleum.org) — There is a blessing of the fleet, a water parade, live music, a car show, a 5k walk/run, amusement rides, children's activities and lots of shrimp dishes. 5 p.m.-midnight Friday, 9 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-midnight Sunday. 9 a.m.-midnight Monday. Free.
29-Sept. 2 — Southern Decadence Festival (Various locations in the French Quarter; www.southerndecadence.net) — The annual gay festival draws more than 200,000 people from across the country and includes a walking parade in the French Quarter, street parties, club parties, concerts and more. Hours and admissions vary.
30-Sept. 1 — Grand Isle Redfish Rodeo (Bridge Side Arena, 1618 Highway 1, Grand Isle) — It's the 59th year for the fishing tournament, which awards prizes in a range of categories and also has food vendors, art booths and more. Times and registrations vary.
31 — Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival (Yambilee Building, 1939 W. Landry St., Opelousas; www.zydeco.org) — A bloody mary zydeco breakfast (8:30 a.m.) kicks off a day of music from Louisiana's top zydeco performers. 10:30 a.m.-midnight. $15, $5 for children 12 and younger.