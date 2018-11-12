New York comedian/drag queen Lady Bunny returns to New Orleans next month with a holiday revue titled "The Stockings Were Hung!" — as press materials say, "Just in time to ruin Christmas."

In 2016, Lady Bunny brought her show "Trans-Jester" to Cafe Istanbul and talked to Gambit about "P.C. culture," drag styles and New Orleans, among other things:

New Orleans is my favorite city. As a kid, my parents took me there. It was only city to me, coming from Chattanooga, [Tennessee] that had fancy European flair and it was in the South. It had the best food in the world and gorgeous Creole boys. I need to go to (Court of Two Sisters) and eat that lunch buffet. I need to get some beignets.

"The Stockings Were Hung!" will play at the AllWays Lounge & Theatre at 8 p.m. Dec. 17. Tickets are $20-$30 and on sale now.