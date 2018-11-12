The Audubon Louisiana Nature Center hosts a day of activities including a pie-eating contest, nature crafts, games, face painting, a bounce house and more. Nonprofessional cooks can participate in a pie-baking contest and attendees can sample slices for a donation to the center. Audubon staff also lead nature walks and the planetarium presents shows during the event. There will be a food truck offering concessions.
Admission to the Nature Center is free, but activities require a wristband, available in advance for $12, or $10 for Audubon Institute members, or at the gate for $14 for nonmembers, $12 for Audubon members. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., (504) 581-4629; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.