Sept. 25
Act to Inspire Gala
The Trinity Community Center, which provides children’s education and development programs at its facility in Hollygrove, holds its annual fundraiser.
Audubon Tea Room, 6500 Magazine St.; www.tccno.org
Sept. 27
Love in the Garden
The benefit for New Orleans Museum of Art honors local artists and includes entertainment by the 610 Stompers, the NOLA Dukes Band and the NOCCA Trio, food from local restaurants, cocktails and more.
Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle; www.noma.org
Women Performing for Women
There’s entertainment by Assata Renay, Debbie with a D, Daria Dzurik, Margie Perez, Aresene DeLay and others at the benefit for the Hagar’s House women’s shelter. There also is food, a cash bar and a silent auction. Child care is available upon request.
Cafe Istanbul, 2372 St. Claude Ave.; www.hagarshousenola.org
Sept. 27-28
Raphael Village Tennis Fun-Raiser
The men’s and women’s doubles tennis tournament benefits Raphael Village, which supports individuals with special needs and has a school, vocational training and adult day programs.
New Orleans City Park Pepsi Tennis Courts, 5900 Marconi Drive; www.raphaelvillage.org
Sept. 28
New Orleans Team Hope Walk
The walk raises awareness and funds to fight Huntington’s disease.
Ochsner Medical Center, Jefferson; www.hdsa.org
Our Home Louisiana
The Musical Arts Society of New Orleans event features music by New Orleans born composer, pianist and singer Jep Epstein, an art auction, drinks and a light dinner.
George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts, 747 Magazine St.; www.masno.org
Unleashed! S.O.S.
The yacht-themed Northshore Humane Society fundraiser features music by Crescent City Soul, food, cocktails, live and silent auctions and a cork pull.
Pontchartrain Yacht Club, 140 Jackson Ave., Mandeville; www.northshorehumane.org
Walk to End HIV
The walk to benefit CrescentCare (formerly NO/AIDS Task Force) starts in Woldenberg Park and there is entertainment by Big Freedia and Synes.
Woldenberg Park, 1 Canal St.; www.noaidswalk.com
Oct. 3
Wings and Wine
The fundraiser for the Northlake Nature Center features a bird slideshow, wine tastings, contests, prizes and a silent auction.
Northlake Nature Center, 23135 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 626-1238; www.northlakenature.org/wings-and-wine-2019
Oct. 4
Greenway Soiree
The Friends of Lafitte Greenway’s fundraiser includes music from Mario Abney and the Abney Effect and DJ Slick Leo, food from area restaurants, drinks and auctions.
The Cellar on St. Louis, 2500 St. Louis St.; www.lafittegreenway.org
Scales & Ales
The Audubon Aquarium of the Americas benefit celebrates sharks. There’s music by Flow Tribe and DJ Brice Nice and food from local restaurants.
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St., (504) 565-3033; www.auduboninstitute.org
Signature Chefs Auction
The March of Dimes fundraiser features local chefs’ signature dishes.
Omni Royal Orleans, 621 St. Louis St.; www.signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org
Up on the Roof
The event includes music by Karma!, food from area restaurants and beer. It supports the Foundation at East Jefferson General Hospital.
East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 525-1115; www.ejgh.org
Oct. 5
Pasta & Puccini
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society fundraiser features classical music, food, drinks, silent auctions, a raffle and more.
Sheraton New Orleans, 500 Canal St.; www.jpas.org
Oct. 10
Kenner Wine and Food Event
The poolside party features music by Groovy 7, food from area restaurants and wines. A portion of proceeds benefit Fore! Kids Foundation.
Chateau Golf & Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner, (504) 467-1351; www.chateaugcc.com
Oct. 11
Children’s Hero Awards
The Children’s Bureau of New Orleans honors John Nickens of Children’s Hospital New Orleans, Roots of Music, Dr. Calvin Mackie of STEM NOLA and Ochsner Hospital for Children’s Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development at its annual fundraiser.
Le Musee de Free People of Color, 2336 Esplanade Ave.; www.childrensbureaunola.org/events
Oct. 11
Magic in the Moonlight
There’s a dinner prepared by John Currence of City Grocery in Oxford, Mississippi, and dancing in the Pavilion of Two Sisters.
New Orleans Botanical Garden, New Orleans City Park, 5 Victory Ave.; www.neworleanscitypark.com/botanical-garden/magic-in-the-moonlight
Oct. 12
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
The 5K walk and run benefits the American Cancer Society.
University of New Orleans, 2000 Lakeshore Drive; www.makingstrides.acsevents.org
UNCF Walk for Education
The 5K walk supports the United Negro College Fund. Call (504) 581-3794 for information.
Audubon Park Riverview, 6500 Magazine St.; www.uncf.org
Oct. 13
Backyard BBQ
The fundraiser for the Crescent City Farmers Market includes music, food from restaurants that support local farmers, beer from local breweries, kids’ activities and a silent auction.
Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St.; www.crescentcityfarmersmarket.org
Oct. 16
Moonlight Masquerade
The Women’s Council of Realtors New Orleans Metropolitan chapter holds a benefit for Beth’s Friends Forever featuring hors d’oeuvres, food stations, drinks and an auction.
The Rooftop on Basin, 501 Basin St., fourth floor
Oct. 18
Dinner en Bleu
The Dillard University fundraiser benefits its Ray Charles Program in African-American Material Culture.
Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St.; www.dillard.edu
Oct. 19
Komen New Orleans Race for the Cure
The Susan B. Komen Foundation holds 1 mile and 5K run/walks as well as a kids’ dash to raise money to fight breast cancer.
Practice Track Facility, New Orleans City Park, 1 Palm Drive; www.komenneworleans.org
O What a Night
The Ogden Museum of Southern Art’s black-tie gala honors artist Lonnie Holley and William S. Arnett, founder of the Souls Grown Deep Foundation.
Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., (504) 539-9650; www.ogdenmuseum.org
Oct. 20
Harvest Cup Polo Classic
The polo event includes live entertainment, food and drinks from local restaurants. It benefits for the Junior League of Greater Covington.
Summergrove Farms, 16191 Highway 40, Folsom; www.harvestcuppolo.com
Oct. 24
The Art of Giving
The United Way of Southeast Louisiana presents developer and philanthropist Roger H. Ogden with its Alexis de Tocqueville Award at a dinner.
Ritz-Carlton, 921 Canal St.; www.unitedwaysela.org
Cocktails for KID smART
The cocktail party features music by the Preservation Hall All-Stars, food, drink and art, and it supports art programs in New Orleans schools.
Held at a private residence; www.kidsmart.org/cfk2019
Oct. 25
The Bash
The Southern University at New Orleans gala celebrates the school’s 60th anniversary and raises funds for scholarships.
Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave.; www.suno.edu
Oct. 26
Motown on the Boulevard
Michael Baptiste performs at the fundraiser for Ashe Cultural Arts Center, and there’s food, music and more.
Ashe Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 569-9070; www.ashecac.org
Nov. 1
Jazz and Joie de Vivre
Angela Hill is the celebrity auctioneer at the benefit for French Quarter Citizens, a group dedicated to preserving quality of life in the historic district, and there is music by Phillip Manuel, food from local restaurants, drinks and auctions.
Bourbon Orleans Hotel, 717 Orleans St., (504) 523-222; www.frenchquartercitizens.org
Magnolia Moonlight Mistletoe Gala
The event benefits Magnolia Community Services.
Historic Whitehall Plantation, 100 Central Ave., Jefferson, (504) 733-2874; www.mcs-nola.org
Son of a Saint Gala
The dinner and auction benefits Son of a Saint, which provides mentoring to fatherless teen boys.
Ritz-Carlton, 921 Canal St.; www.sonofasaint.org
Nov. 2
Touro Foundation Gala
Dr. Gary Glynn will receive the 2019 Judah Touro Society Award and cocktails and dinner are served.
New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Solomon Family Drive, 2800 Chartres St.; www.touro.com
Nov. 3
Fete du Jardin
The Louisiana Landmarks Society holds its annual fundraiser.
Pitot House, 1440 Moss St.; www.louisianalandmarks.org
Kidney Walk
The walk raises funds and awareness about kidney disease.
Audubon Park, Shelter No. 10; www.kidneyla.org/kidney-walks
Men Who Cook
Community leaders and local restaurants partner in the cooking competition to benefit Hope House Children’s Advocacy Center.
St. Tammany Parish Justice Center Parking Garage, 601 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington; www.cachopehouse.org
Nocturne XVII
The fundraiser for the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans features a performance by pianist Kenny Broberg and a Champagne reception with hors d’oeuvres.
Ritz-Carlton, 921 Canal St.; www.masno.org
Nov. 8
Boudin, Bourbon and Beer
The fundraiser for the Emeril Lagasse Foundation features versions of boudin from 70 local and visiting chefs, beer, bourbon cocktails and music by Grace Potter, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue and Motel Radio.
Champions Square, LaSalle Street; www.boudinbourbonandbeer.com
Nov. 8
Moonlight & Miracles Gala
The black-tie fundraiser for the Ochsner Cancer Institute includes a seated dinner at the Superdome, entertainment, a raffle for a Mercedes-Benz and more.
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive; www.ochsner.org/miraclesgala
Victory Ball
The National World War II Museum fundraiser features a salute to veterans, music by the Victory Swing Orchestra and the Yat Pack and food and drinks from The American Sector Restaurant & Bar and access to the museum’s exhibits.
National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., (504) 528-1944; www.victory-ball.org
Nov. 9
Second Line for Literacy 5K
There’s a 5K and kids’ half-mile race to support the YMCA of Greater New Orleans’ adult literacy programs.
New Orleans City Park; www.ymcaneworleans.org/runtoread
Carnivale du Vin
The Emeril Lagasse Foundation fundraiser features a wine auction, dinner, entertainment and more.
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd.; www.carnivaleduvin.com
Nov. 15
Goat in the Road Bingo Night
Theater company Goat in the Road Productions’ fundraiser features bingo, prizes, a live auction, food from Kebab, drinks and more.
Catapult, 609 Ferdinand St.; www.goatintheroadproductions.org
Just Say YAYA
The YAYA fundraiser celebrates youth art and entrepreneurship and includes music by Vegas Cola Band.
YAYA Arts Center, 3322 LaSalle St., (504) 529-3306; www.yayainc.com
Odyssey 2019: Mystere Louisianne
The gala fundraiser benefits the New Orleans Museum of Art.
New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, (504) 658-4100; www.noma.org
Nov. 16
CADA Family Feud
The benefit for the Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse for Greater New Orleans features a “Family Feud”-type team competition, entertainment, food, drinks and an auction.
Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St.; www.cadagno.org
Nov. 21
Music Box Benefit Dinner
Matthew Steele of the Gates Foundation speaks and there are cocktails, dinner, an auction and dancing at the fundraising dinner for the New Orleans Airlift and the Music Box Village.
Music Box Village, 4557 N. Rampart St.; www.musicboxvillage.com
Nov. 23
Azucar Ball: Nueva Vista Social Club
The benefit for New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation includes Latin music, dancing, food from area restaurants and an auction.
Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave.; www.nohhf.org
Dec. 31
Big Night New Orleans
The New Year’s Eve party includes music by Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Petey Pablo, Flow Tribe and others, burlesque performances, a mock casino, food, drinks and more. A portion of proceeds benefits Son of a Saint.
Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave.; www.bignightneworleans.com