A new monthly dining series begins Oct. 25 when Warehouse District food hall Auction House Market (801 Magazine St.) launches the Market Supper Club.
The inaugural dinner features Auction House vendor Manish Patel of Tava Indian Streetfood. According to a statement from the market’s organizers, the the events will highlight a local chef, who will create a family-style dinner to be served with drink pairings from the market's cocktail bar, The Mayhaw.
Market vendors usually adhere to a set menu and a fast-casual format during daytime hours. The dinner series will give the chefs a chance to explore outside of their regular menus while working with other chefs from across the city.
The multi-course menu for the Oct. 25 dinner will feature re-imagined classic Indian dishes inspired by Patel’s upbringing in New Orleans. The dinner takes place in the market’s private dining space, and seating is limited. Mayhaw’s Sophie Burton will pair wine and cocktails for each course. Tickets for the dinners are $70 and can be purchased here.
Auction House Market's organizers also run the Faubourg Marigny food court St. Roch Market.