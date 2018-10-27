The 2018 Voodoo Music + Art Experience's opening-day lineup wasn't the most inspiring roster on paper. Many bands on Friday's lineup aren't at the heights they were at five years ago. As it turned out, however, opening day was not bad. The weather was perfect, with cloudless skies and temperatures in the low 70s and the music was carefree and engaging.
White Reaper ushered in a day of carefree debauchery on the Altar stage. The five band members all dressed as Luigi and brought their brand of nostalgic glam rock with a punk twist. Hunter Thompson’s super tight, super catchy guitar riffs and Tony Esposito’s stadium-sized vocals drew a few hundred people to the stage for the early set.
Albert Hammond Jr., The Strokes guitarist turned solo success, played a similarly glam-inspired set on the Wisner stage. Hammond Jr. released his fourth solo album, “Francis Trouble,” in March. Thematically, it’s his darkest to date. Its title references his stillborn twin brother and many of the songs deal with his drug use. Aside from the lyrics, though, it sounds like upbeat indie rock, more so even than his hits with The Strokes.
At Voodoo, Hammond Jr. played up the positive. He wore a bob wig and yellow bomber jacket that he took off halfway through his set to reveal a vintage Bad Brains T-shirt. Throwing his gangly frame across the stage with ease and charisma, he interacted playfully with the audience and his touring band, which includes a drummer, a bassist and two guitarists. He picked up a guitar at times but was at his best when he put it down and stepped away from the mic stand.
“Is everyone feeling good?” he asked early in the set. “Beautiful weather, Third Eye Blind… How could you not be?” Later, he playfully referenced the substance issues he addresses on the album. “I’m developing a drinking problem,” he said after chugging a bottle of water, then turned to his bassist and asked “Did I really just say that?”
Third Eye Blind, the San Francisco alt-pop superstars, performed on the Altar Stage. Like Hammond Jr., Stephan Jenkins, Third Eye’s leader from the start, has sung extensively about substance abuse, but he kept it carefree Friday.
The band reprised its hits including “Jumper,” “Semi-Charmed Life,” “How’s it Gonna Be,” “Never Let You Go” and “Graduate.”
Jenkins made a few attempts at humor, but unlike the slick irony of Hammond Jr. or White Reaper, his jokes edged closer to divorced dad territory. “Put your peace signs in the air and say ‘Suh, dude,’” he shouted at one point. Third Eye may not be cool, but the band is aging gracefully.
Ravyn Lenae played an intimate set in the Music Den at 3 p.m. Her voice is stunning and pitch perfect, beautifully riding her backing band’s grooves. She sang about online relationships (“Computer Love”) and getting friend-zoned (“4 Leaf Clover”) but not from a jaded point of view and always with a sense of humor. Her final track, “Free Room,” incorporated tinges of her native Chicago’s house music — ”Or, as we like to call it, barbecue music,” she said. It was an excellent, upbeat closer. Later in the evening at her set at the South Course stage, she ended with “Free Room” again, and it worked better with a larger crowd responding to it.
Smino stepped in at the last minute to replace GoldLink on the South Course Stage. He did not bring the band with which he’s been touring, but it worked in his favor. I saw him perform earlier in October at Austin City Limits.
On Friday night, with two DJs backing him, Smino looked and sounded liberated. He stepped onstage in blue cargo pants and an unbuttoned blue shirt unbuttoned over an orange T-shirt, a wardrobe fit for a day of couch-chilling. His charisma charmed the audience, his laidback but lightning flow sounded as good over recorded samples as it does over live instruments. Without the a full-band, he was able to loosen up and go at his own pace, which is still fast.
Smino engaged the young crowd, passing a blunt into the crowd and taking a hand raising poll on condom use, but not in preparation for a lecture as he joked “Yeah, I don’t use them shits either.” His song titles — ”Netflix & Dusse” and “New Coupe, Who Dis” — are similarly Gen Z friendly, and the songs are as silly as they are technically impressive.
Hammond Jr., Third Eye Blind and the other acts I caught on Friday’ seemed to share a common carefree attitude and joyful approach, and it was a good start for the festival.