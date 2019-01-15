At a talent announcement for the 50th New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the biggest news was confirmation of the Rolling Stones' appearance, a lineup including Katy Perry, Jimmy Buffett, Pitbull, Chris Stapleton, Ciara and others, and ticket information. Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis also said the festival will include 20 tributes to Louisiana music legends spread throughout the festival April 25-28 and May 2-5.

The Rolling Stones will perform Thursday, May 2. There will be a full lineup on all stages until 5 p.m., after which the Rolling Stones will perform. Tickets for that day cost $185 (plus fees). People with Louisiana ID have an opportunity to buy up to two tickets to that Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at the plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The festival released its talent lineup by day. Headliners include the Dave Matthews Band, Santana, Jimmy Cliff, Tom Jones, Santana, Van Morrison, Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band, Al Green, John Fogarty, Logic, Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Alanis Morisette, Indigo Girls and many others.

There will be tributes to musicians including Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, Professor Longhair, Clifton Chenier, Allen Toussaint, Danny Barker and others.

Before Davis spoke, a band including many musicians who performed at the first Jazz Fest performed. Ellis Marsalis, Germaine Bazzle, Johnny Vidacovich, George French and James Rivers played "It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)."

The festival's Cultural Pavilion stage will feature an array of bands that have visited the festival before, such as Septeto Santiaguero of Cuba, Ile Aiye of Brazil, Crocodile Gumboot Dancers from South Africa and others.

Daily tickets (not good for Thursday, May 2) go on sale Friday, Jan. 18. Daily tickets are $70 through Feb. 1, when they rise to $75. Daily tickets will cost $85 at the gate, except for May 2.

On Thursday, April 25, attendees with a Louisiana ID will be able to purchase $50 tickets at the gate for attendance that day. There is a limit of two $50 tickets per person.

Children's tickets cost $5 and are available at the gate. Children's tickets will not be available for May 2.

Several VIP ticket packages are available for each weekend. They include all four days for the weekend purchased.