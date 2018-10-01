Beignet Fest features sweet and savory beignets and live music Saturday, Oct. 6 at New Orleans City Park’s Festival Grounds.
There are seafood beignets from Grannie Cooking Pot and La Vie en Rose Cafe. Girls Gone Vegan serves tomato, basil and garlic beignets.
The Howlin’ Wolf’s bacon-cheddar beignets with chipotle crema won the festival’s 2016 award for Best Savory Beignet.
Loretta’s Authentic Pralines fills beignets with chocolate and praline or peanut butter and strawberry jelly. Luca Eats’ Oreo version won for sweetest beignet at the last two festivals.
Old School Eats serves a Blackberry Cloud versions filled with goat cheese and blackberry compote. Other items include sandwiches, jambalaya, snowballs and fruit.
The music lineup features Eric Lindell (pictured), The Original Pinettes Brass Band, Soul Project, Imagination Movers and the Confetti Park Players Childrens Chorus. There also is an art market.
Festival proceeds benefit the nonprofit Tres Doux Foundation, which provides grants to organizations supporting children with developmental delays.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds, www.beignetfest.com