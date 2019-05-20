New Orleans Greek Festival brings Greek food, music, dancing and more to the Hellenic Cultural Center on Bayou St. John for a long Memorial Day weekend (May 23-26). Friday through Sunday, the festival features traditional Greek music and dancing, food and drink vendors, an art market, a Greek grocery, kids’ activities, games, a climbing wall, canoeing, tours of Holy Trinity Cathedral and more. There’s a preview night with only food and drink vendors on Thursday. The festival’s full range of Greek dishes include roasted lamb, gyros, goat burgers, baklava and other baked goods. There also are vegan and vegetarian items such as farro and lentil salad. The festival also holds a 5K run/walk Friday.
New Orleans Greek Festival. Hellenic Cultural Center, 1200 Robert E. Lee Blvd., (504) 282-0259; www.greekfestnola.com. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Daily admission $8, Thursday admission $5, free admission for children ages 12 and younger.