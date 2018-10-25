2018 Wango Tango - Show

Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on June 2. 

 INVISION/AP PHOTO BY CHRIS PIZZELLO

Arianastans, get your credit cards ready: Ariana Grande will bring her "Sweetener" world tour to New Orleans. Grande will play the Smoothie King Center May 25, 2019.

It's been a tumultuous couple of years for the "Dangerous Woman" and "Problem" singer, as Billboard  spells out:

Grande has openly discussed her battles with anxiety. Her condition was sparked by the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017, which killed 22 people and injured 800-plus. She's also coping with the breakup with her fiance Pete Davidson and dealing with the recent passing of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

A presale for American Express cardholders will be held Nov. 1-3; no word yet on general sale dates.

Follow Kevin Allman on Twitter: @kevinallman

Tags

View comments