Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters (pictured), the Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band and The Chee-Weez headline the Bucktown Seafood Festival Nov. 2-4 at St. Louis King of France School. Festival food vendors include Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Patton’s Catering, Three B’s Burger and Wine Bar & Bayou Boys Spice Company. There also are carnival rides, kids’ games and activities and an appearance by the Northshore Carnival marching group Mande Milkshakers. The festival is a fundraiser for St. Louis King of France School. Admission is free.
5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 1600 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-8224; www.bucktownseafoodfest.com.