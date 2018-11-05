The Oak Street Po-boy Festival features live music and more than 30 vendors offering an array of traditional and creative po-boys Nov. 10 in the Carrollton neighborhood.

Sandwiches include Walker’s Southern Style BBQ’s cochon de lait po-boy, a regular item at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Voleo’s Seafood Restaurant fills po-boys with lobster, soft-shell crab or a surf-and-turf combo of fried shrimp and smothered rabbit.

Bienvenue Bar & Grill serves pecan wood-smoked prime rib topped with smoked Gouda cheese.

Blessed Sacrament-St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church offers po-boys filled with crawfish boudin or eggplant Parmesan.

Gonzo’s Smokehouse & BBQ serves smoked pork belly burnt ends topped with pickles and smoked apple butter barbecue sauce.

NOLA Boils & Catering fills French bread with sauteed escargot, arugula and Parmesan.

Vincent’s Godfather po-boy combines meatballs, Italian sausage, brisket, mozzarella and red sauce.

Other options include sausages from Bratz Y’all!, vegetarian items from Live Oak Cafe, crepes from Crepes a la Cart, baked goods from Breads on Oak Cafe & Bakery and more.

There are four music stages for performances by George Porter Jr.'s George Porter Trio, the New Orleans Suspects with Jennifer Hartswick, Soul Brass Band, 101 Runners and others.

Admission to the festival is free but a $5 wristband is required to purchase food from vendors. A $20 “Fast Pass” allows access to vendor fast lanes, and there’s also a $99 VIP pass.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. Oak Street from S. Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street; www.poboyfest.com.